Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NBA Draft 2026: Expert shares AJ Dybantsa, Peterson update in complete 60-pick projection post-lottery

    The Washington Wizards have a real shot of converting their poor last season into what could be a blockbuster 2026

    Published on: May 11, 2026 1:46 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Washington Wizards have a real shot of converting their poor last season into what could be a blockbuster 2026. The franchise won the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday to claim the top pick in next month's draft. And they are expected to go with top prospect AJ Dybantsa.

    BYU forward AJ Dybantsa smiles as he talks to media during the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday (AP)
    BYU forward AJ Dybantsa smiles as he talks to media during the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday (AP)

    Washington finished the season 17-65 and entered the lottery tied with Indiana and Brooklyn for the best odds at the top selection, each holding a 14% chance. Their disastrous finish - losing 26 of its final 27 games, including the last 10 straight - ultimately positioned the team perfectly for lottery luck.

    The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23-24.

    AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson lead top prospects

    The top of the draft is expected to center around two standout freshmen: BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

    Dybantsa, a 19-year-old forward of Congolese and Jamaican descent, is viewed by many scouts as the frontrunner to become the No 1 selection thanks to his scoring ability, size and athletic upside. Peterson, meanwhile, remains one of the elite guard prospects in the class and is expected to be among the earliest names selected.

    Wizards already added Trae Young, Anthony Davis

    The Wizards aggressively reshaped their roster during the 2025-26 campaign by acquiring star guard Trae Young from Atlanta in January before landing veteran big man Anthony Davis from Dallas in February.

    The Wizards have not advanced past the second round of the postseason since reaching the 1979 NBA Finals. They also have not appeared in the playoffs since 2021 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.

    Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls move into top four

    While Washington claimed the top spot, Utah jumped to No 2 overall, followed by Memphis at No 3 and Chicago at No 4. The fifth overall selection went to the Los Angeles Clippers via Indiana as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. The Pacers lost the pick after it landed outside their protected range.

    Brooklyn received the sixth pick, while Sacramento, Atlanta, Dallas, Milwaukee, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Miami and Charlotte rounded out the lottery order.

    Atlanta’s pick came via New Orleans, while Oklahoma City’s selection originated from the Clippers in the Paul George trade.

    NBA lottery system could soon change

    All 14 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs participated in the lottery, with worse regular-season records receiving better odds at landing the top selection.

    Under the current format, the league’s worst team cannot fall lower than fifth in the order. However, concerns about tanking late in the season have continued to grow around the NBA.

    Commissioner Adam Silver has already indicated the league plans to revisit and potentially alter the draft lottery system before next season.

    Meanwhile, ESPN writers made their projections for the 2026 draft.

    All 60 NBA Draft projections

    Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa

    Utah Jazz — Darryn Peterson

    Memphis Grizzlies — Cameron Boozer

    Chicago Bulls — Caleb Wilson

    Los Angeles Clippers — Darius Acuff Jr.

    Brooklyn Nets — Keaton Wagler

    Sacramento Kings — Kingston Flemings

    Atlanta Hawks — Mikel Brown Jr.

    Dallas Mavericks — Brayden Burries

    Milwaukee Bucks — Nate Ament

    Golden State Warriors — Karim Lopez

    Oklahoma City Thunder — Yaxel Lendeborg

    Miami Heat — Labaron Philon Jr.

    Charlotte Hornets — Aday Mara

    Chicago Bulls — Jayden Quaintance

    Memphis Grizzlies — Hannes Steinbach

    Oklahoma City Thunder — Chris Cenac Jr.

    Charlotte Hornets — Cameron Carr

    Toronto Raptors — Christian Anderson

    San Antonio Spurs — Morez Johnson Jr.

    Detroit Pistons — Bennett Stirtz

    Philadelphia 76ers — Allen Graves

    Atlanta Hawks — Isaiah Evans

    New York Knicks — Koa Peat

    Los Angeles Lakers — Henri Veesaar

    Denver Nuggets — Dailyn Swain

    Boston Celtics — Amari Allen

    Minnesota Timberwolves — Ebuka Okorie

    Cleveland Cavaliers — Meleek Thomas

    Dallas Mavericks — Joshua Jefferson

    New York Knicks — Alex Karaban

    Memphis Grizzlies — Tyler Tanner

    Brooklyn Nets — Tounde Yessoufou

    Sacramento Kings — Zuby Ejiofor

    San Antonio Spurs — Milan Momcilovic

    Los Angeles Clippers — Luigi Suigo

    Oklahoma City Thunder — Tarris Reed Jr.

    Chicago Bulls — Ryan Conwell

    Houston Rockets — Matt Able

    Boston Celtics — Braden Smith

    Miami Heat — Flory Bidunga

    San Antonio Spurs — Sergio de Larrea

    Brooklyn Nets — Malachi Moreno

    San Antonio Spurs — Baba Miller

    Sacramento Kings — Trevon Brazile

    Orlando Magic — Rueben Chinyelu

    Phoenix Suns — Jeremy Fears Jr.

    Dallas Mavericks — Ugonna Onyenso

    Denver Nuggets — Billy Richmond III

    Toronto Raptors — Izaiyah Nelson

    Washington Wizards — Jaden Bradley

    Los Angeles Clippers — Richie Saunders

    Houston Rockets — Andrej Stojakovic

    Golden State Warriors — Felix Okpara

    New York Knicks — Bruce Thornton

    Chicago Bulls — Kylan Boswell

    Atlanta Hawks — Emanuel Sharp

    New Orleans Pelicans — Nick Martinelli

    Minnesota Timberwolves — Milos Uzan

    Washington Wizards — Ja'Kobi Gillespie

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/NBA Draft 2026: Expert Shares AJ Dybantsa, Peterson Update In Complete 60-pick Projection Post-lottery
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes