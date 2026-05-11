NBA Draft 2026: Expert shares AJ Dybantsa, Peterson update in complete 60-pick projection post-lottery

The Washington Wizards have a real shot of converting their poor last season into what could be a blockbuster 2026. The franchise won the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday to claim the top pick in next month's draft. And they are expected to go with top prospect AJ Dybantsa. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa smiles as he talks to media during the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday (AP)

Washington finished the season 17-65 and entered the lottery tied with Indiana and Brooklyn for the best odds at the top selection, each holding a 14% chance. Their disastrous finish - losing 26 of its final 27 games, including the last 10 straight - ultimately positioned the team perfectly for lottery luck.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23-24.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson lead top prospects The top of the draft is expected to center around two standout freshmen: BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa, a 19-year-old forward of Congolese and Jamaican descent, is viewed by many scouts as the frontrunner to become the No 1 selection thanks to his scoring ability, size and athletic upside. Peterson, meanwhile, remains one of the elite guard prospects in the class and is expected to be among the earliest names selected.

Wizards already added Trae Young, Anthony Davis The Wizards aggressively reshaped their roster during the 2025-26 campaign by acquiring star guard Trae Young from Atlanta in January before landing veteran big man Anthony Davis from Dallas in February.

The Wizards have not advanced past the second round of the postseason since reaching the 1979 NBA Finals. They also have not appeared in the playoffs since 2021 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.

Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls move into top four While Washington claimed the top spot, Utah jumped to No 2 overall, followed by Memphis at No 3 and Chicago at No 4. The fifth overall selection went to the Los Angeles Clippers via Indiana as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. The Pacers lost the pick after it landed outside their protected range.

Brooklyn received the sixth pick, while Sacramento, Atlanta, Dallas, Milwaukee, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Miami and Charlotte rounded out the lottery order.

Atlanta’s pick came via New Orleans, while Oklahoma City’s selection originated from the Clippers in the Paul George trade.

NBA lottery system could soon change All 14 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs participated in the lottery, with worse regular-season records receiving better odds at landing the top selection.

Under the current format, the league’s worst team cannot fall lower than fifth in the order. However, concerns about tanking late in the season have continued to grow around the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver has already indicated the league plans to revisit and potentially alter the draft lottery system before next season.

Meanwhile, ESPN writers made their projections for the 2026 draft.

All 60 NBA Draft projections Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa

Utah Jazz — Darryn Peterson

Memphis Grizzlies — Cameron Boozer

Chicago Bulls — Caleb Wilson

Los Angeles Clippers — Darius Acuff Jr.

Brooklyn Nets — Keaton Wagler

Sacramento Kings — Kingston Flemings

Atlanta Hawks — Mikel Brown Jr.

Dallas Mavericks — Brayden Burries

Milwaukee Bucks — Nate Ament

Golden State Warriors — Karim Lopez

Oklahoma City Thunder — Yaxel Lendeborg

Miami Heat — Labaron Philon Jr.

Charlotte Hornets — Aday Mara

Chicago Bulls — Jayden Quaintance

Memphis Grizzlies — Hannes Steinbach

Oklahoma City Thunder — Chris Cenac Jr.

Charlotte Hornets — Cameron Carr

Toronto Raptors — Christian Anderson

San Antonio Spurs — Morez Johnson Jr.

Detroit Pistons — Bennett Stirtz

Philadelphia 76ers — Allen Graves

Atlanta Hawks — Isaiah Evans

New York Knicks — Koa Peat

Los Angeles Lakers — Henri Veesaar

Denver Nuggets — Dailyn Swain

Boston Celtics — Amari Allen

Minnesota Timberwolves — Ebuka Okorie

Cleveland Cavaliers — Meleek Thomas

Dallas Mavericks — Joshua Jefferson

New York Knicks — Alex Karaban

Memphis Grizzlies — Tyler Tanner

Brooklyn Nets — Tounde Yessoufou

Sacramento Kings — Zuby Ejiofor

San Antonio Spurs — Milan Momcilovic

Los Angeles Clippers — Luigi Suigo

Oklahoma City Thunder — Tarris Reed Jr.

Chicago Bulls — Ryan Conwell

Houston Rockets — Matt Able

Boston Celtics — Braden Smith

Miami Heat — Flory Bidunga

San Antonio Spurs — Sergio de Larrea

Brooklyn Nets — Malachi Moreno

San Antonio Spurs — Baba Miller

Sacramento Kings — Trevon Brazile

Orlando Magic — Rueben Chinyelu

Phoenix Suns — Jeremy Fears Jr.

Dallas Mavericks — Ugonna Onyenso

Denver Nuggets — Billy Richmond III

Toronto Raptors — Izaiyah Nelson

Washington Wizards — Jaden Bradley

Los Angeles Clippers — Richie Saunders

Houston Rockets — Andrej Stojakovic

Golden State Warriors — Felix Okpara

New York Knicks — Bruce Thornton

Chicago Bulls — Kylan Boswell

Atlanta Hawks — Emanuel Sharp

New Orleans Pelicans — Nick Martinelli

Minnesota Timberwolves — Milos Uzan

Washington Wizards — Ja'Kobi Gillespie