England's World Cup dream is over, but 'Jude' fever is only getting stronger

The song revived as an anthem

English rock band The Beatles’ classic 1986 hit Hey Jude turned into a major anthem for English fans after England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored two goals to beat Norway 2-1, pushing England into the semifinals. In fact, before the semifinal match against Argentina began, fans watching screenings across pubs in England were recorded singing the song. YouTube also confirmed that daily UK views spiked seven times. On Instagram, YouTube posted a clip of the song, writing, “Watch time up by 50%.” Even Google posted about it on their Instagram.