'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets

For exercise, Ishita shared that she lifts weights four times a week and does cardio twice a week, including incline walking, cycling or swimming. To stay hydrated, she keeps two 1-litre water bottles filled throughout the day, helping her drink 3-4 litres of water daily.

According to Ishita, "I walk 2,000 steps after every meal to help bring my glucose levels back to normal." She also stressed the importance of protein over calorie restriction, writing, "I focus on hitting my protein goal instead of eating as little as possible. Eating less doesn't automatically mean weight loss." She aims for 1.2- 1.6 g of protein per kilogram of body weight and has a scoop of protein powder if she falls short through food. (Also read: Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions )

Ishita believes one indulgent meal doesn't undo your progress. She wrote, "I stop starving myself after overeating . I just get back to my regular routine." Instead of compensating by eating less the next day, she recommends returning to normal eating habits.

Many people can lose weight, but few manage to maintain it long-term. In a July 10 Instagram post, Ishita Lamba revealed how she lost 15 kg and kept it off for five years, sharing 20 realistic habits that helped her stay consistent instead of relying on crash diets.

She also drinks saunf water after dinner, saying it supports digestion, helps her sleep better and keeps her consistent. On days when she doesn't feel like exercising, she doesn't skip movement altogether. Instead, she goes for a long walk while listening to music.

Rather than cutting out treats, Ishita believes in balance. "I don't wait for Monday," she wrote. She added, "I still eat pizza, desserts and burgers, I just don't eat them every day." If she's planning to drink alcohol, she first eats a proper meal and chooses water instead of sugary mixers.

Keep healthy snacks handy and build sustainable habits Ishita also recommends stocking the house with healthier snack options. She prefers protein bars or healthier cookies for sweet cravings and homemade roasted makhana for savoury cravings.

She added that she includes foods she genuinely enjoys so consistency doesn't feel stressful, asks family and friends to hold her accountable, walks frequently while travelling, takes the stairs whenever possible, tracks progress with monthly photos and schedules workouts just like meetings. If she can't fit in an hour-long session, she makes sure to exercise for at least 30 minutes. She also prefers eating four to five smaller meals a day because she tends to get hungry.

Summing up her approach, Ishita's advice highlights that sustainable weight loss comes from building habits you can maintain long-term, not from extreme dieting or waiting for the "perfect" time to start.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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