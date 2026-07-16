'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets
Losing weight is one thing, keeping it off is another. Ishita Lamba shares how she lost 15 kg and maintained it for 5 years with simple, sustainable habits.
Many people can lose weight, but few manage to maintain it long-term. In a July 10 Instagram post, Ishita Lamba revealed how she lost 15 kg and kept it off for five years, sharing 20 realistic habits that helped her stay consistent instead of relying on crash diets.
Don't starve yourself after overeating
Ishita believes one indulgent meal doesn't undo your progress. She wrote, "I stop starving myself after overeating. I just get back to my regular routine." Instead of compensating by eating less the next day, she recommends returning to normal eating habits.
According to Ishita, "I walk 2,000 steps after every meal to help bring my glucose levels back to normal." She also stressed the importance of protein over calorie restriction, writing, "I focus on hitting my protein goal instead of eating as little as possible. Eating less doesn't automatically mean weight loss." She aims for 1.2- 1.6 g of protein per kilogram of body weight and has a scoop of protein powder if she falls short through food. (Also read: Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions )
Lift weights, stay hydrated and don't wait for motivation
For exercise, Ishita shared that she lifts weights four times a week and does cardio twice a week, including incline walking, cycling or swimming. To stay hydrated, she keeps two 1-litre water bottles filled throughout the day, helping her drink 3-4 litres of water daily.
She also drinks saunf water after dinner, saying it supports digestion, helps her sleep better and keeps her consistent. On days when she doesn't feel like exercising, she doesn't skip movement altogether. Instead, she goes for a long walk while listening to music.
Rather than cutting out treats, Ishita believes in balance. "I don't wait for Monday," she wrote. She added, "I still eat pizza, desserts and burgers, I just don't eat them every day." If she's planning to drink alcohol, she first eats a proper meal and chooses water instead of sugary mixers.
Keep healthy snacks handy and build sustainable habits
Ishita also recommends stocking the house with healthier snack options. She prefers protein bars or healthier cookies for sweet cravings and homemade roasted makhana for savoury cravings.
She added that she includes foods she genuinely enjoys so consistency doesn't feel stressful, asks family and friends to hold her accountable, walks frequently while travelling, takes the stairs whenever possible, tracks progress with monthly photos and schedules workouts just like meetings. If she can't fit in an hour-long session, she makes sure to exercise for at least 30 minutes. She also prefers eating four to five smaller meals a day because she tends to get hungry.
Summing up her approach, Ishita's advice highlights that sustainable weight loss comes from building habits you can maintain long-term, not from extreme dieting or waiting for the "perfect" time to start.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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