From personalised workouts to instant feedback: Should you give AI fitness apps a chance?

According to Mitushi, AI fitness apps are not like any random workout plans. They can make exercise plans that're just right for each person. These plans are based on what people want to achieve, how fit they are, what exercises they have done before, what equipment they have, and how much time they have to exercise.

Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of everyday life and is now transforming the fitness industry as well. From creating personalised workout and nutrition plans to tracking daily progress and offering real-time insights, AI is reshaping the way people approach exercise and overall wellness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mitushi Ajmera, lifestyle coach and author of Fearless Diet, shares how AI apps are changing the way people exercise.

While AI fitness apps are adding value to people’s workout, there are a lot of things that AI apps cannot do. According to Mitushi, while AI is good at looking at data and finding patterns, it does not really understand how people's bodies work.

“If someone misses a workout or finds it too hard, the app can change the workout ,” highlighted Mitushi. Many apps also work with smartwatches and fitness trackers. They use information like heart rate, how active people are, how much they sleep, and how well they recover to suggest workouts. Some apps even use the phone camera to check how people are moving and give them feedback. All these apps are different and better from each other. How well they work depends on how good the app is and what information people give them.

For instance, when people do a deadlift, it looks different on someone who's tall and has long legs compared to someone with a longer torso. A good fitness coach knows about these differences and can tell if someone is doing the exercise correctly or not. Most AI fitness apps cannot do this and might miss some movement problems or say something is wrong when it is not.

Mitushi further emphasised that AI also cannot think about things like whether people have trouble moving, whether they have been hurt before, or whether they are in pain, tired, or doing something differently to make up for a problem. These apps are not meant to say if someone is hurt or sick, and people should still see a doctor if they need to.

Undoubtedly, AI fitness apps are helping people get fit and do better in sports. They make exercise more fun and easier for people who want a plan they can follow on their phone. However, they work best when used with a good fitness coach who can give people the help and guidance they actually need, not just a plan. “AI fitness apps are great but they are not a replacement for a real coach,” said Mitushi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.