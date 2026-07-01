45°C heat and zero appetite? Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach shares 7 summer-friendly Indian meals: Curd rice to bhindi
Siddhartha Singh dropped a summer meal plan to keep you fueled without feeling heavy, from cooling curd rice to protein-packed fish curry.
Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, known for training actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on June 26 to share a practical 'seven-day Indian summer meal plan' designed to keep you nourished without feeling weighed down. Also read | 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as per a gut health nutritionist
Acknowledging the gruelling summer weather, Siddhartha said, "We all know it's 45 degrees outside, nobody feels like eating anything, so check out these combos." He highlighted that hot weather shouldn’t mean skipping meals, offering simple, balanced, and hydrating alternatives instead.
Here are the seven expert-recommended meal combinations to get you through the scorching heat:
1. Curd rice + cucumber + paneer bhurji
Perfect for a midday meal, this combination balances cooling elements with essential macronutrients. According to Siddhartha, "This is light and also packed with protein."
2. Moong dal khichdi + raita
When the heat leaves your digestive system feeling sluggish, turning to comfort food is key, Siddhartha highlighted as he recommended this gentle pairing. He said, "This is on days when your stomach needs a rest."
3. Rajma chawal + salad + buttermilk (Chaas)
You don't have to give up your favourite comfort foods just because it's summer. Defending the classic kidney bean (rajma) dish, Siddhartha clarified, "And no, rajma is not the problem, just make sure you don't have five servings of this."
4. Lauki chana dal + roti + buttermilk
Bottle gourd (lauki) is highly prized for its water content, even if it isn't everyone's top choice. "Even I don't like lauki, but it's a summer vegetable, very good for you," Siddhartha admitted.
5. Fish curry + rice + salad
For non-vegetarians looking for a lean protein source, fish is an excellent summer alternative to heavier meats, Siddhartha shared, adding that this combo is his 'personal favourite, packed with protein, also lighter than maybe a chicken and rice meal'.
6. Sambar rice + cucumber salad + Greek yoghurt
This south Indian-inspired staple offered a comprehensive nutritional profile. Siddhartha said, "Protein aa gaya ji, veggies bhi aa gaye (it has protein and veggies, both), it's a win-win in this summer heat."
7. Dal rice + ladyfinger (bhindi) + buttermilk
Sometimes, keeping it basic is the best approach to summer nutrition. Highlighting its benefits, Siddhartha explained that the combo offered 'some amount of protein, and the bhindi is going to give you fibre'. He said, "It's a simple meal, but sometimes simple is what works."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.