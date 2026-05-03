Beat the heat: 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as suggested by a gut health nutritionist

Indian summers are harsh, and with the heatwave in 2026, it is important to keep yoruself hydrate so that you don't suffer the side effects. While drinking electrolytes and hydrating with water are important, certain regular Indian foods in our kitchen are a blessing in the heat. Summer diets should include hydrating foods. (Unsplash) HT Lifestyle reached out to Paridhi Garg, registered associate nutritionist specialising in gut health nutrition and founder of The Gut Perspective, to highlight 10 Indian foods one can consume to beat the heat. Also Read | Is extreme heat messing with your hormones? Endocrinologist shares how, reveals 6 signs you shouldn’t ignore According to the nutritionist, our bodies are working overtime, busy regulating temperature, sweating, and trying to keep things balanced inside during summer. Moreover, she pointed out that at 42°C, drinking more water isn't always enough.

People drape cloth over themselves to shield from the heat. (AFP)

“Hydration goes beyond that – it’s about how well your body absorbs and retains those fluids. So what you eat matters just as much. The good news is that Indian kitchens already offer simple, effective solutions to help you cope with the heat,” she explained. Here are 10 foods from the Indian kitchen that Paridhi noted have been outsmarting the summer long before electrolyte sachets existed, and the science that proves it: 1. Coconut water This is an obvious one, but it’s worth understanding why it works so well. According to Paridhi, when you sweat, you don’t just lose water; you lose electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium that your body needs to function. “Unlike plain water, coconut water doesn’t just top up your fluid intake; it replaces these electrolytes (containing around 600mg of potassium per cup, sodium, and magnesium), making it one of the most effective natural hydration drinks available in nature,” she added.

Unlike plain water, coconut water doesn’t just top up your fluid intake; it replaces the electrolytes. (Pexels)

2. Cucumber (kheera) This vegetable is basically 96 percent water by weight - no coincidence that raita and cucumber are staples in Indian summers. Beyond its water content, the nutritionist noted that a cucumber contains potassium, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants that support fluid balance and help digestion. Food-based hydration is absorbed more gradually than water, so it keeps you hydrated longer. 3. Buttermilk (lassi/chaas) “Whether you call it lassi or chaas depends on how thick you like it, but the base is the same: curd and water, and so are the benefits. A well-made salted chaas, spiced with cumin and a pinch of ginger, can be one of the most complete summer drinks in an Indian kitchen. It hydrates, replaces salts lost through sweating, and contains live cultures that are very gentle on your stomach compared with chilled, sugary, carbonated drinks,” the nutritionist stressed. 4. Watermelon (tarbuj) 92 percent water and naturally sweet – watermelon is literally nature’s hydration with colours. “Watermelon is rich in lycopene, which helps reduce the oxidative stress your body experiences in high heat. It also contains an amino acid called citrulline, which supports healthy blood circulation – a mechanism that is essential for moving the heat from your body’s core to your skin for cooling down the body,” she stressed.

Sabja seeds, also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds, are a nutrient-dense superfood. (Shutterstock)

5. Basil seeds (sabja) “Soak a spoonful of sabja in water for 15 minutes, and they swell into tiny gel-like spheres. This gel formation is basically a ‘soluble fibre’ which holds water in your system for longer, creating a slow, sustained release of hydration rather than a quick flush,” Paridhi shared. 6. Bottle Guard (lauki) Lauki doesn’t have many fans since it’s considered bland and pale, but in the summer, its blandness can be its strength, according to the nutritionist. She mentions that it’s one of the lightest and most water-dense vegetables you can cook. Additionally, it’s exceptionally easy to digest, especially when your body is working twice as hard just to stay cool and move things in your digestive tract. Not to mention, it’s a great source of vitamin C and potassium. 7. Ridge Guard (torai) Another forgotten vegetable that deserves credit in the summer, like lauki, torai is super mild, easy to digest, and 90 percent water. “If you're eating cooked meals through the summer (which most of us are), torai is one of the smartest choices you can make since it holds up better as a dry vegetable. It’s also rich in magnesium, which can help prevent muscle cramps (a very common symptom of dehydration),” she said. 8. Lemon mint water (nimbu pudina paani) The simplest drink with the most readily available ingredients, and still one of the best for summer, is lemon mint water. “A glass of this with a pinch of salt and sugar is as close to a homemade ORS as you can get. Lemon provides vitamin C & potassium, salt restores sodium, sugar provides quick energy, and mint introduces menthol, which activates cold-sending receptors in the body to create a real, physiological cooling system,” she mentioned.

Aam Panna is rich in vitamin C and contains natural electrolytes. (Freepik)