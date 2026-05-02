Is extreme heat messing with your hormones? Endocrinologist shares how, reveals 6 signs you shouldn’t ignore

India is facing a severe heatwave. According to the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, people in India experienced an average of 19.8 heatwave days in 2024. These extreme conditions not only make it unbearable for people to step outside, but they also impact our health, even our hormones. When exposed to extreme heat, the hypothalamus, a temperature-sensitive regulator that also controls multiple hormonal pathways, is stressed. Also Read | Who is most at risk during severe heatwaves? Doctor reveals the high-risk groups and steps to stay safe In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashi Agarwal, deputy consultant, endocrinology, at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, highlighted how heatwaves can disrupt our hormones. “Rising temperatures are not just uncomfortable—they can significantly disrupt hormonal balance, especially in a country like India, where prolonged heat exposure is becoming increasingly common,” the endocrinologist noted. How is extreme heat messing with your hormones? According to Dr Rashi, the human body maintains a delicate internal balance through the hypothalamus, a temperature-sensitive regulator that also controls multiple hormonal pathways. When exposed to extreme heat, this system is stressed, leading to downstream hormonal effects.

Commuters protect themselves during a hot summer afternoon. (Hindustan Times)

Dr Rashi highlighted that one of the most noticeable changes due to extreme heat is seen in cortisol, the stress hormone. “Persistent heat exposure can elevate cortisol levels, contributing to fatigue, irritability, poor sleep, and even increased abdominal fat over time,” she added. Simultaneously, she noted that dehydration and heat stress may impair thyroid function, slowing metabolism and causing symptoms like lethargy and reduced concentration. Moreover, heat also affects insulin sensitivity. Dr Rashi cautioned, “People with prediabetes or diabetes may experience fluctuating glucose levels due to dehydration and altered insulin action.” In women, Dr Rashi highlighted that extreme temperatures can disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis. This leads to “irregular menstrual cycles, worsening premenstrual symptoms, or transient fertility disturbances.”

To protect yourself, adequate hydration, avoiding peak heat hours, and ensuring balanced nutrition is key to protection during a heatwave. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)