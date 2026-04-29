Who is most at risk during severe heatwaves? Doctor reveals the high-risk groups and steps to stay safe

A severe heatwave has gripped several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department predicting sweltering conditions over northwest and central India. Moreover, in a recent AQI.in ranking, 19 out of 20 hottest cities in the world are in India. Early heatwaves can have a sudden, severe impact on the body, especially when temperatures rise before people have time to adapt. (HT Photo)

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In these extreme conditions, safeguarding yourself and loved ones from the sweltering heat becomes necessary. Moreover, knowing who is most at risk is also important. To understand the same, HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Mukta Agarwal, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.