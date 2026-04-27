Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares the 3 worst, 5 best times to weigh yourself: ‘During periods, you may have bloating…’

Did you know that knowing the right time to weigh yourself can significantly change what number you see on the scale? According to Siddhartha Singh, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, there are three worst times to avoid weighing yourself. Know the three worst times to weigh yourself. (Shutterstock)

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On April 25, Siddhartha shared a video highlighting three times when one should avoid weighing themselves, including how women should avoid doing it during their periods. He also explained the reason behind it and specified the five best times to measure your weight. So, these are the three worst times to weigh yourself: