Fitness trainer shares 7 worst times you can weigh yourself, reveals the best time for correct body weight reading

Weight loss is a comprehensive process that generally needs to be slow in order to be sustainable. However, it is two weeks into 2026, and those among us who have taken a serious New Year’s resolution to get in shape are likely eager to see the first signs of transformation. Weighing oneself at different times of the day does not provide an accurate baseline bodyweight reading, shares Alex. (Pexel)

Weighing oneself is one of the primary ways to check if we are on the right track to achieving our fitness goals. It is not just for beginners, but also for health and fitness enthusiasts who strive to maintain themselves well.

While it is easy and affordable to acquire a weighing scale and take the readings at home, it is often the time and conditions under which the reading is taken that deter it from being an accurate representation of our baseline weight.

Taking to Instagram on January 12, Alex, a NASM-certified personal trainer, listed seven times when we should refrain from weighing ourselves to get the correct reading.

1. Right after eating or drinking

The intake of food and water adds instant extra pounds to our body weight. This does not represent fat gain, but simply the extra materials sitting inside our stomach.

2. While on periods

Hormones cause water retention and bloating, shared Alex, which can lead to a jump of two to five pounds that disappears once the menstrual cycle ends.

3. After a night of drinking

Alcohol throws off hydration levels, and individuals can either weigh more from water retention or less from dehydration. Neither paints an accurate picture.

4. Right after a workout

While sweating out water makes the body temporarily lighter, it is not true fat loss.

5. At different times of day

The body weight of an individual generally fluctuates between two to six pounds from morning to night. Checking weight at random times throughout the day can lead to confusing results, cautioned Alex.

6. After a super salty meal

Excess sodium leads to more water retention, which may increase body weight overnight by two to four pounds.

7. After a cheat day or high-carb day

Carbohydrates hold water, with each gram of glycogen storing about three grams of water. This can make the bodyweight appear three to six pounds heavier.

The best time to weigh oneself

According to Alex, the best time to weigh oneself is in the morning after using the bathroom, but before eating or drinking anything. The reading provides the most consistent baseline for an individual.

While it should be obvious, Alex further noted that we should not be weighing ourselves while wearing heavy clothing, and keep it as minimal as possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.