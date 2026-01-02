Can you drink alcohol with your PCOS medication? Gynaecologist shares if it's safe to consume birth control pills

Excessive alcohol intake can harm your health, come what may. But if you have PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), you may wonder if it is safe to drink alcohol with the medication to manage the condition. Birth control, also known as contraception, is used by many in the United States. About 65% of women aged 15 to 49 used it from 2015 to 2017, according to the National Centre for Health Statistics (NCHS). The primary purpose of birth control is to prevent unwanted pregnancy. However, hormonal medications like birth control pills can also help with heavy or painful periods, acne, and health issues like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Oral contraceptive pills (OCPs) are one of the most common birth control methods, so it’s important to know if it’s safe to use them with alcohol. Is it okay to drink alcohol while taking pills for PCOS? (Shutterstock)

First, it's important to understand that alcohol can impact your memory and focus. If you’re drinking, you might forget to take your birth control pill. “Missing a dose can happen, especially if your routine is disrupted, increasing the risk of unintended ovulation. This is particularly relevant for PCOS, as hormonal imbalances in PCOS can already affect ovulation and fertility,” Gynaecologist Dr Rita Bakshi tells Health Shots. Drinking alcohol and missing medication doses can further complicate hormonal regulation, making management of PCOS symptoms more challenging and increasing the risk of irregular ovulation or infertility.

Does alcohol affect hormonal birth control?

Women with PCOS often use hormonal birth control to regulate their cycles, but drinking alcohol while on these pills can pose additional risks. “The hormones in the pill can affect water retention and alcohol metabolism, potentially leading to higher blood alcohol levels. This might make them feel more intoxicated and faster tipsy, which can be especially concerning for women with PCOS, as they may already face metabolic challenges,” says the doctor. It's important to be cautious with alcohol consumption, as it can add to the health concerns associated with PCOS.

If you have PCOS, managing your hormone levels and ovulation becomes more complex. Drinking cocktails and then feeling sick, especially within a few hours of taking your birth control pill, can interfere with the medication's effectiveness. “Poor absorption might increase the risk of ovulation, which is particularly significant for women with PCOS trying to regulate their cycles”, says the expert. The CDC emphasises the importance of consistent pill intake, as missing doses can lead to ovulation and disrupt your treatment plan.

Tips to manage PCOS

If you still wish to drink alcohol while managing PCOS, Dr Bakshi shares some practical tips to help you stay healthy:

Drink in moderation: Know your limits. Try drinking less to prevent getting too intoxicated and to avoid missing a dose. Set reminders: Use your phone or other devices to set reminders for taking your pill. Consistency is key for the pill to work, whether you drink or not. Have backup contraception: If you plan to drink, keep some condoms on hand as a backup form of birth control. This will help prevent pregnancy and will also protect you if you forget to take your pill. Communicate with your partner: If you are in a relationship, talk with them about your birth control needs. When both of you understand each other, it helps you feel secure in the decisions you make together, especially if alcohol is involved.

In 2014, a report found that just over 16% of American women aged 15 to 44 used birth control pills, which are often prescribed to women with PCOS to help regulate their menstrual cycles and manage symptoms. If you are in this group, identify a method that fits your needs and lifestyle to achieve a happier, healthier experience overall.

FAQs about PCOS

Why is it important to take pills at the same time every day when managing PCOS?

When planning your medication schedule for PCOS, the timing of your pill intake is more important than you might realise. An expert advises that “early mornings but late nights can disrupt your routine, so taking your medication in the late morning or early afternoon when you're more alert is advisable” Setting a reminder can help ensure you remember to take it, regardless of your daily schedule.

What happens if I can't remember if I took my birth control while managing PCOS?

Not all birth control methods are suitable for everyone, especially if you have PCOS. If you have trouble remembering to take a daily pill, consult your healthcare provider about alternative options. ”Options like the birth control patch or vaginal ring may offer more flexibility with less daily effort", says the doctor.For a longer-term solution without daily concern, you might consider an IUD or hormonal implant, but discuss these with your provider to ensure they are appropriate for PCOS.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)