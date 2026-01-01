Air India pilot offloaded from flight in Vancouver over ‘alcohol smell’, airline responds

An Air India pilot was offloaded before take-off in Vancouver on December 23 after Canadian authorities raised concern about “fitness for duty”, the Tata-owned carrier confirmed on Thursday. As part of this initiative, 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be upgraded to a standardised 189-seat configuration, with two aircraft having already completed the retrofit. (Bloomberg)

The incident resulted in a delay for passengers on board flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi.

According to a report by India Today, a staffer at the Vancouver airport allegedly saw the pilot "sipping on wine" or buying liquor, following which the employee complained to the authorities, citing “alcohol smell”. In response, a breathalyser test was conducted, which he failed, leading to his removal from the flight.

Air India's response While Air India did not confirm that the pilot was offloaded due to being drunk, it said that the crew member was taken for further inquiry and an alternative pilot was rostered for the flight.

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline stated that the pilot has been taken off duty and the company is cooperating with the authorities.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement added.

Passengers were provided with refreshments and support during the wait, and the airline assured them that their safety and comfort remained a priority throughout the incident.