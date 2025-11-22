Fitness trainer warns against working out after drinking alcohol or without rest; shares 7 worst times to work out

You can train hard, hit every session, and still wonder why your progress feels stalled and your body only grows more fatigued. Sometimes the issue isn’t effort, but timing - pushing yourself when your body is least prepared to handle extra stress. Working out during the wrong moments can sabotage performance, slow recovery, and blunt results, even if your discipline is unwavering. Alex shares 7 worst times to work out.(Unsplash)

Alex, an NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certified personal trainer popularly known as Onorato Lifts on Instagram, has outlined the worst times to work out - moments when exercising only adds unnecessary strain to your body. In an Instagram video posted on November 20, the fitness trainer explains why habits like working out after three hours of sleep or not eating enough proteins and carbs can be detrimental to your progress.

1. After a night of partying

According to Alex, alcohol causes dehydration, and your body needs time to recover and clear the resulting toxins. Until then, it’s not an ideal time to exercise, as you’re already physiologically strained. He explains, “You’re dehydrated and cooked. Your body’s recovering from alcohol, not building muscle. Sleep, hydrate, electrolytes, then attack tomorrow.”

2. Morning lifts, if you’re a night lifter

The fitness trainer advises sticking to your usual training schedule - if you typically exercise at night, it’s best to continue doing so, as your body is already attuned to that rhythm. He highlights, “If your body is used to PM training, don’t expect 7AM PRs. Nervous system plus fuel timing matters. Stick to the schedule you’re built for.”

3. Right after a huge meal

After heavy meals, your body is focused on digesting what you’ve eaten, which diverts blood flow away from your muscles. As a result, your workout is likely to feel sluggish and less effective. As Alex puts it, “Chipotle boulder in your stomach equals to a trash session. Blood needs to be in your muscles, not breaking down rice and steak burritos.”

4. No sleep

Inadequate sleep doesn’t just leave you exhausted - it also disrupts your hormones. Alex notes that trying to train on three hours of sleep and a dose of caffeine is far from ideal, as it puts your body under even greater strain. The fitness coach explains, “Three hours plus caffeine isn’t ‘grind mode’. It’s slow progress and fried hormones. Sleep equals strength.”

5. Without proper food

Alex points out that a pre-workout drink doesn’t qualify as a proper meal. A balanced mix of carbohydrates and protein before training gives your body the sustained energy it needs to power through the session. He says, “Fuel the engine before you drive it.”

6. When you’re sick (neck and below)

Alex stresses that your body needs to be strong enough to handle a workout. A mild stuffy nose is manageable, but fever, chest congestion, or body aches are clear signs to rest, not train - your body needs that recovery time. In the end, your immune system matters more than your ego.

7. When you forget your headphones

Alex humorously admits that he’d probably head straight back home if he ever forgot his headphones at the gym, saying, “You can’t think I’m actually going to listen to the bot NPC music the gym decided to play. Going to have to leave and come back later.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.