Caffeine may prevent irregular heartbeats in people with atrial fibrillation, new study claims

Coffee can prevent irregular heartbeats, according to a new study. The “Does Eliminating Coffee Avoid Fibrillation (Decaf)” trial on patients with persistently irregular heartbeats showed that they had a "significantly" lower chance of the condition recurring as opposed to those who abstained from taking part in the study, reports The Guardian. New study suggests that caffeine can prevent irregular heartbeats.(Pexel)

Coffee drinkers have a lower chance of irregular heartbeats

The study conducted by Gregory Marcus and his colleagues comes after over 10 million Americans have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or "A-fib," a disorder that can result in palpitations, heart failure, blood clots, and strokes.

Medical professionals have frequently advised people with A-fib to avoid caffeinated coffee since it can cause an accelerated heart rate. However, some may reconsider such a suggestion in light of the Decaf trial's findings.

Older adults from the US, Canada, and Australia who had routinely consumed coffee at some point in the preceding five years participated in the six-month trial. During sporadic video checkups, participants self-reported how much coffee they drank. They were divided into two groups at random: those who cut back on caffeine and those who drank at least one cup every day.

According to Marcus and his colleagues, they employed devices like wearable trackers and electrocardiograms obtained at medical offices to ascertain whether and when participants had an abnormal heartbeat.

In the end, scientists found that coffee drinkers had a 17% lower chance of experiencing another abnormal heartbeat during the trial and went longer before experiencing one for the first time.

Moderate coffee consumption is fine for people with atrial fibrillation

Marcus, a cardiologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, told NBC News that the trial's results show "how protective caffeinated coffee does seem to be to prevent atrial fibrillation."

The study also had some clear flaws, as the publication pointed out. They included the effects of caffeine from non-coffee drinks and did not monitor variations in the subjects' dietary or exercise routines.

Johanna Contreras, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York, told NBC that the study's conclusion, which was released on Sunday, was that moderate coffee consumption was acceptable for people with atrial fibrillation. She did not, however, go so far as to claim that the drink had a protective effect.

“This shows you can have a cup of coffee in the morning and be OK if you have A-fib,” she said.

*Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.