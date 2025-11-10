Study says coffee may offer heart-healthy benefits, protects against irregular heartbeats

Coffee has slowly become the loyal companion you reach out for daily ‘trust falls.' A beverage you can rely upon for all needs, helping to reduce all kinds of energy slumps, from morning grogginess to sluggish mood in the evening. Study unveiled that coffee consumption has heart-protective benefits. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Beyond just lifting your tired spirits, coffee also supports your heart health. A study published on November 9, 2025, on JAMA Network revealed that coffee consumption is safe for people with atrial fibrillation. This is a condition where the heart beats irregularly and rapidly. The study highlighted that coffee is not only safe with people with this condition but also significantly lowers the incidence.

ALSO READ: Study says having these 3 drinks daily may help you live long and reduce mortality risk: How many cups to have?

Atrial fibrillation is a major health risk as it can lead to life-threatening emergencies like stroke and heart failure. Better dietary adjustments and additions help to alleviate the risks and, in some cases, even lower the mortality.

What did the study find?

Irregular heartbeat is a common heart issue that many people face. (Picture credit: Freepik)



The study included around 200 older adults as the participants from the US, Canada and Australia. They all were coffee drinkers and had atrial fibrillation. The participants were segregated into two groups: those who continued to drink at least one cup of coffee daily, and the other group discontinued completely for at least six months. Their health parameters were tracked with electrocardiograms and wearable heart monitors.

The findings were particularly noteworthy as around 47 per cent of the participants had another episode of irregular heartbeat, meaning 53 per cent were fine. This is in contrast to the other group, where a higher number of people, which is 64 per cent, had another episode.

Long story short, the findings reported a 39 per cent lower chance of recurrence.

The reason this happens is that coffee contains certain natural compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties that stabilise the heartbeat. Another theory is that coffee may boost adrenaline and other physical responses that help to support heart function.

What does this means?

If you drink moderate amounts of coffee in a day, then your risk of irregular heartbeat goes down if you are someone with atrial fibrillation. Earlier, it was thought to be bad for the natural heart rhythm. If you have any doubts that coffee may be risky for your heart health, this study dispels that, bringing the advantages to light.

Caffeine may have its downsides, especially regarding sleep, but when due caution is exercised and a fixed routine is set, then it can become heart-healthy for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.