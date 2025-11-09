Apollo Hospital cardiologist reveals 4 sleeping habits for good heart health: No caffeine after 2 PM and more

Sleep is one of the fundamental pillars of wellness. Good health goes beyond just exercise and diet. Your sleep habits also play a role in keeping you healthy. Poor sleep affects major organs, making it vital to get adequate rest every night.

ALSO READ: Pumpkin seeds for better sleep: A complete guide to their nutritional value and how to add to your diet

To understand how sleep is a non-negotiable essential for heart health, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Rajesh Matta, consultant interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. He too confirmed that sleep, particularly for cardiovascular health, is as important as diet and exercise. Sleep helps to safeguard your health as it is an essential tool for recovery. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Why is sleep essential for heart health?

So what happens to your heart when you are sleeping? The cardiologist pointed out a process called ‘nocturnal dipping’, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Describing the process, he said, “During deep sleep, your blood pressure drops by 10-20%, giving your heart and blood vessels crucial recovery time. This ‘nocturnal dipping’ is essential for cardiovascular repair.”

One of the common mistakes people make is staying up late. While occasionally, it is normal, consistently going to bed late can disrupt your body's internal clock.

The cardiologist further elaborated the ill effects of poor sleep on the heart: “When you consistently get poor or insufficient sleep, your body remains in a state of stress, keeping blood pressure elevated, increasing inflammation, and disrupting metabolic processes that regulate blood sugar and cholesterol.”

As per Dr Matta, quality sleep is a ‘cardiac medicine.’ It means that sleep can act as a natural treatment and preventive measure for cardiovascular health.

4 simple sleep habits

Adhere to these safe habits to sleep well. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

Are you sure your sleeping habits are healthy? If your sleep quality is poor, consider paying closer attention to the pre-bedtime routine. Many stimuli can affect how well you rest.

Dr Rajesh Matta listed out these 4 habits which help you sleep better:

1. Consistent bed and wake-up time

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, because the cardiovascular system thrives on rhythm.

Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.

2. Comfortable sleep ambience

Create a cool, dark sleeping environment.

The bedroom should be around 18-20°C for optimal sleep.

3. No caffeine before bed

Avoid caffeine after 2 PM and heavy meals within three hours of bedtime.

They both interfere with sleep quality and put unnecessary strain on your heart during rest hours.

4. No screen time before bed

Stop screen time at least 30 minutes before bed.

The blue light disrupts melatonin production.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.