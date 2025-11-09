Twinkle Khanna on lifting weights again after almost 20 years: 'I squat, I lunge, I do pelvic floor exercises'

Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about her experiences with menopause and how she is coping with it in her recent November 8 column on Times Of India. Menopause is a major hormonal shift in a woman's life. It marks the end of the reproductive phase of a woman, ending her periods permanently. Twinkle talked about how challenging the menopause symptoms can be, calling it a ‘stage marked by contraction.’ She described feeling ‘tired and energised, alert and foggy, overheated and clammy.’ Trinkle Khanna revealed that she started lifting again after several years. (Picture credit: API)

Further, she also compared menopause to a burglar that ‘rearranges the furniture before leaving.’ So in a way, it suggests that menopause doesn't just take away something (in this case, periods) but it fundamentally changes everything in you, including hormones, physical changes and more.

To counter these changes, she confessed that she tried to rebuild her stamina with the help of healthy habits.

Started to lift again

Twinkle returned to lifting weights after almost two decades. “I lift weights again after almost 20 years. I squat, I lunge, I do pelvic floor exercises while working on my book,” she wrote. She resumed lifting as a way to rebuild her strength, as menopause also weakens muscles and bones.

Her routine also includes magnesium glycinate, ashwagandha, Lion’s mane, Brahmi, and primrose oil. They are all supplements that support her daily wellness routine, especially in times of hormonal upheaval.

Breathwork is also a part of her routine. Twinkle does Brahmari, which is a pranayama that requires you to inhale deeply and exhale while simultaneously making a humming bee sound.

Twinkle is integrating both traditional and modern supplements to provide the necessary support her body needs during this change.

Positive attitude towards carbs

During this phase, Twinkle admitted that her fear of carbs had dissipated. “When your body is already Sholay’s Hema Malini dancing on shards of glass, you can’t deprive it of the kindness of carbs," she added. Revealing which carb is most present in her diet, she noted, “I eat toasted sandwiches for lunch and dinner.” Occasionally, every two weeks or so, she also enjoys ice cream with her daughter.

