Do all women gain weight during menopause? Doctor explains and suggests 10 tips to manage weight

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr G Sindhu Bhargavi, obstetrician and gynaecologist, fertility consultant at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, clarified whether all women experience weight gain during menopause.

Explaining the basics, she said, “Menopause is a completely normal part of a woman’s life; the body undergoes significant hormonal and physiological changes that can impact nearly every aspect of health, including weight and metabolism. Many women find themselves gaining weight more easily, especially around the abdomen, and noticing that their usual diet and exercise routines no longer yield the same results.”

Dr Bhargavi shared a comprehensive guide with us, explaining the reasons for weight gain during menopause, how widespread the likelihood is, and lifestyle tips to manage it.

Here's the guide she shared:

Why do women gain weight during menopause?

1. Hormonal changes:

For many women, when estrogen levels start to decline, the body begins to store fat more, particularly around the waist.

This decreases the body’s capacity to metabolise energy, or in common terms, the capacity to burn calories.

2. Loss of lean muscle:

Women lose lean muscle as they age, and also with hormonal changes.

Muscles burn more calories than fat. Once the muscle is gone, the body burns fewer calories during rest.

3. Less insulin sensitivity:

Hormonal changes can also change the body's ability to process sugars and starches.

It becomes easier to store fat and harder to lose weight.

4. Sleep disturbances and mood changes:

Sleep disturbances and stress are common symptoms of menopause and later life as well.

Poor sleep can lead to higher cortisol.

Do all women gain weight during menopause?

Not all women gain weight: While not all women will gain weight during menopause, many do. The likelihood of experiencing menopause-associated weight gain varies from woman to woman and depends on several different factors.

Genetic and lifestyle factors: Family history is a factor; if you are related to family members who gained weight during menopause, the likelihood may be greater. Lifestyle habits are also very relevant; women who eat well, exercise, and get adequate sleep may not be as likely to gain weight.

Family history is a factor; if you are related to family members who gained weight during menopause, the likelihood may be greater. Lifestyle habits are also very relevant; women who eat well, exercise, and get adequate sleep may not be as likely to gain weight. Overweight women or those with certain conditions are more vulnerable: Women who are already overweight or have other medical conditions that may have existed before menopause (thyroid problems, insulin resistance) may see more extreme differences in weight and shape.

5 nutrition tips to manage weight gain

1. Prioritise protein:

Ensuring sufficient protein intake may help support muscle mass, boost metabolism, and curb appetite.

Make sure to incorporate several sources of protein, such as moderate portions of lean meats, eggs, beans, and dairy, into meals.

2. Eat more whole grains:

Whole grains, such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa, digest more slowly and promote healthy blood sugar levels.

They also result in stable energy levels throughout the day.

3. Add more fibre:

High-fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables, and straight or puréed legumes promote healthy digestion.

They increase satiety, making it easier to avoid overeating.

4. Limit added sugars and processed foods:

Overconsumption of sugary snacks and refined carbohydrates can lead to rapid weight gain.

Limiting these foods can help with insulin levels.

5. Portion sizes:

With an observable decline in metabolism, the body may require fewer calories.

Controlling portion sizes can help avoid unintentional overeating.

5 lifestyle tips to manage weight gain

1. Strength training:

Exercising with weights or body weight, 2-3/week can help maintain and build muscle.

It can help you have a healthier metabolism.

2. Regular cardiovascular activity:

Performing any cardiovascular activity (walking, swimming, cycling, dancing, etc.) for 30–45 minutes most days of the week.

They can help you burn calories and support heart health.

3. Develop a sleep routine:

Having a good sleep routine with 7–8 hours of sleep each night will help regulate hunger hormones.

It will also reduce stress levels related to weight change.

4. Manage stress:

Being in a high-stress state could lead to emotional eating patterns and fat storage.

Engaging in mindful practices such as yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, or journaling can help manage stress.

5. Stay hydrated:

Drinking an adequate amount of water supports metabolism.

It also helps control hunger.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

