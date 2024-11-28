Stop believing these menopause myths! Here’s what women's health experts want you to know

Menopause brings significant changes in a woman's life but it is frequently misunderstood, leaving many women with unanswered questions. Being informed and aware can help transform this journey into a positive experience so read on as we bust common myths about menopause. Don’t panic! 4 facts about menopause that will ease your mind(Photo by Unsplash)

Menopause is considered a significant milestones in a woman’s life that marks the end of their reproductive cycle. Menopause is more likely to occur between the ages of 45 and 55 and navigating through this transitional phase can be challenging.

It is a vital sign of declining fertility and reproduction in women but most of the things you may hear about menopause aren’t always true. There are several misconceptions when it comes to menopause and its challenges and this can further lead to anxiety, stress and even confusion for many.

Menopause has been overmedicalized for decades, but experts are calling for a major societal shift in how it is viewed. (Freepik)

Hence, it becomes crucial to be aware and educated about menopause to make this transition smooth and effortless. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalpana Gupta, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist, Laparoscopist and Infertility Specialist at Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai, debunked some common myths surrounding menopause.

1. Myth: Menopause happens suddenly

Facts: Menopause does not occur suddenly. It’s a gradual process that usually starts perimenopause. Perimenopause is an indication that menopause is around the corner and helps prepare your body for this biological process. During this time the hormone levels begin to fluctuate leading to hormonal imbalance.

2. Myth: All women going through menopause experience severe symptoms

Fact: The symptoms of menopause are not the same for all and may vary from person to person. While many women do experience extreme symptoms during menopause like mood swings or hot flashes the severity of those can vary. Some women may not even experience any symptoms at all. The uncertainty of these symptoms can heavily impact continuing their everyday routine.

3. Myth: Menopause only affects the physical well-being

Fact: Along with physical health, menopause tends to affect their physiological well-being too. Dealing with various challenges of menopause like hormonal imbalance and symptoms can be overwhelming. This can take a heavy toll on their mental health resulting in stress, depression, anxiety, overthinking, and mood swings. Navigating through this emotional turmoil can be a stressful experience not only for them but also for those surrounding them. Understanding your mental health during menopause and seeking professional help can be effective.

Researchers found that decades on, hormone therapy could offer meaningful benefits while posing few risks for women in the early stages of menopause. (Freepik)

4. Myth: All women need hormone therapy

Fact: Hormonal therapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Not every woman may need hormone therapy. One may feel better by incorporating certain lifestyle modifications, alternate therapies, or certain over-the-counter remedies prescribed by the doctor. Consulting a doctor and discussing your concerns can be helpful.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.