Chiropractor reveals which 2 sleeping positions harm your spine: 'If you sleep on your stomach…'

Everyone has their go-to sleeping position, the one that instantly feels comfy. But here's the catch: not all comfy sleeping positions are healthy for your spine. Whether it is your posture or spinal alignment, all come under major risks. Sleeping on the stomach may be cosy but risky for spine health. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

To understand which sleep positions one should avoid, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Rajneesh Kant, chiropractor, osteopathic and spine alignment specialist at Back To Nature Spine Clinic. He advised that one should be careful of their sleeping position, otherwise the spine bears the brunt of it.

“The way you sleep determines how well your spine rests and recovers. Your body repairs muscles, ligaments, and joints while you sleep, but if your sleeping posture puts uneven pressure on the spine, it may disturb the natural alignment of your vertebrae and strain your nerves,” the chiropractor described the value of sleep and how it's essential for your spine's rest and recovery.

Further, if one continues to sleep in poor posture for longer periods, Dr Kant warned that it may not only cause temporary morning stiffness, but also, in the long run, result in chronic back and neck pain and even a posture imbalance.



Which sleeping positions to avoid?

Be cautious of these sleep positions. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

1. Sleeping on the stomach

The first posture that Dr Kant flagged was sleeping on the stomach. He cautioned that despite the initial comfort, it exerts a lot of strain on the neck muscles.

“One of the most common bad sleep positions is sleeping on your stomach. It might feel comfortable initially, but this makes you have to twist your neck to one side for an extended period,” he explained. “That can strain the neck muscles and compress nerves that run down the cervical spine.”

Why is this seemingly cosy position bad? As per Dr Kant, this position itself is ‘unnatural.’ Elaborating why it may not be natural, the chiropractor added, “If you sleep on your stomach, the lower back will arch in an unnatural direction, putting undue stress on the lumbar region. Many people who sleep in such a position develop stiffness in the neck and lower back, or even tingling in the arms due to irritation of nerves.”

2. Sleeping curled up

After a long day, curling up in bed feels super comfortable, but Dr Kant noted that the fetal posture may put pressure on your back, creating spine-related problems later on.

“Many tuck their knees tightly to their chest, thinking it's cosy, but such a position rounds the spine too much,” the chiropractor said, highlighting the rounded spine to be one of the major risks.

Turns out, when you are curled up tightly, other functions and body parts are also under pressure. Dr Kant warned, “It limits deep breathing, tightens hip flexors, and over-stretches the back muscles. This may, over time, decrease flexibility and lead to chronic mid-back pain.”

What is the best sleeping position?

Lying on your back is one of the healthy sleeping positions. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So what is the best sleeping position? What is that one marker that tells you that your sleeping position is correct? According to Dr Kant, the best sleeping position is the one that maintains the spine's natural curve, keeping it properly aligned throughout the night.

“The best sleeping posture is one that maintains the spine's natural curve, either by lying on your back with a small pillow tucked under the knees or by lying on your side with a supportive pillow between the legs,” he described.

Now that your spine is aligned, according to the chiropractor, your body weight isn't concentrated on one spot like the shoulders, hips or lower back; instead, it is evenly spread across. This prevents any kind of strain or compression. You are likely to get up refreshed and feeling less sore.

Dr Kant further reiterated the importance of maintaining a healthy sleeping posing. It is as important as sitting or standing posture during the day. A good sleeping position is also responsible for energy levels and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.