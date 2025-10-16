Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 tips to protect spine if you have a desk job: Don't sit cross-legged, get up every 45 min

Spine health is at stake as people with desk jobs spend long hours seated in their chairs, pushing through back-to-back deadlines and Zoom calls, all while being confined to their desks and neglecting proper posture and movement. Over time, this inactivity puts a strain on the spine, leading to discomfort, stiffness, and long-term back problems. Back may hurt if your spine is under stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

On World Spine Day, which is observed on October 16, let's take a moment to focus on our spine health and learn how to protect our back while working long hours at a desk.

Dr Dheeraj Batheja, consultant- orthospine, orthopaedics and spine surgery at Artemis Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle why the spine needs to be safeguarded with simple posture and habit changes, as it frequently bears the brunt of long hours of sitting at work.

“Your spine holds up your whole body and protects your nervous system. Sitting for long periods of time with bad posture can flatten the natural curve of your spine, which puts more stress on your lower back and neck,” Dr Batheja warned about the risks, implying that they are significant enough to even influence the spine's natural shape. “This can cause long-term pain, problems with discs or tiredness from bad posture over time.”

To protect spinal health, here are 5 simple ergonomic tips that Dr Batheja shared with us:

1. Make your workspace comfortable

Make sure your knees are at hip level and your feet are flat on the floor.

To avoid slouching or leaning forward, keep your computer screen at eye level.

2. Support your lower back

Put a small pillow behind your lower back or sit in a chair with lumbar support.

This helps keep your spine's natural curve and eases the strain.

3. Take breaks to move

Every 30 to 45 minutes, get up, stretch and go for a short walk.

Moving around for even two to three minutes can help your blood flow and relax your spine.

Walk when you are on calls. (Picture credit: Freepik)

4. Keep your posture good

Don't cross your legs or sit up straight in your chair.

Keep your ears in line with your shoulders to avoid straining your neck.

5. Make your core stronger

Add light exercises like yoga or planks to your daily routine.

Your spine is supported by a strong core, which also helps you sit up straight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.