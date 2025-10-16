World Spine Day 2025: Neurosurgeon explains 4 conditions that could lead to spinal tuberculosis, causing severe damage

This World Spine Day 2025, let's tell you about spinal tuberculosis, also known as Pott's disease. While tuberculosis (TB) is mainly known for affecting the lungs, it can also spread to the spine. If not treated promptly, this can lead to severe and sometimes permanent damage. Certain conditions could lead to spinal TB if left untreated, warns a neurosurgeon.(Adobe Stock)

What is spinal tuberculosis?

Spinal TB happens when tuberculosis bacteria spreads through the blood to the spine. This usually starts from an untreated infection elsewhere in the body. It can cause severe back pain, changes in spine shape, and even paralysis. Knowing how spinal TB develops is important for quick detection and treatment. Dr Giri explains four conditions that, if not treated, can greatly increase the chance of getting spinal tuberculosis.

1. Untreated pulmonary (lung) TB

One of the most common starting points for tuberculosis (TB) is the lungs. Dr Giri highlights that "if pulmonary TB is not treated or if antibiotic treatment is incomplete, the infection can spread to the spine."

When bacteria reach the spinal bones, they can cause damage to the vertebrae. This damage can lead to reduced movement in the spine, pinched nerves, and issues such as weak legs and severe back pain. Importance of treatment: It's important to take all your TB medication precisely as your doctor prescribes. Missing doses or stopping the medicine too soon can harm your health and increase the risk of spinal TB.

2. Chronic or recurrent infections

Many people might not recognise the signs of chronic infections. Persistent low-grade fevers, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss might indicate unnoticed issues lurking in the body.

Dr Giri explains that “chronic diseases can affect areas like lymph nodes, kidneys, and the abdomen. These areas may hold dormant TB bacteria. If the immune system becomes weak, these bacteria can become active again years later.” Immune response: Regular check-ups and paying attention to unusual symptoms can save lives. If you feel exhausted or notice sudden changes in your weight, talk to your healthcare provider. It's important to rule out any hidden infections.

3. Neglected bone or joint TB

A major risk for spinal TB is having untreated tuberculosis that starts in the bones or joints.

Many people ignore ongoing joint pain or try to relieve it with over-the-counter painkillers. This can be a warning sign. Need for early evaluation: Dr Giri says that "you should not ignore long-lasting bone or joint pain. If tuberculosis (TB) is the cause, waiting to get a diagnosis can let the infection spread to the spine. This can lead to more damage and make treatment harder later on."

4. Weakened immunity and poor nutrition

A wide array of conditions can compromise the immune system, making it easier for TB bacteria to spread. These include comorbid conditions: diabetes, HIV/AIDS and malnutrition. Dr Giri notes that "weakened immunity opens the door for spinal TB."

Preventive measures: Maintaining good nutrition and effectively managing chronic illnesses are crucial preventive steps. Regular health check-ups can help manage these conditions and keep your immune system robust.

How long should back pain last before seeing a doctor?

Dr Giri emphasises that "if back pain lasts for more than a few weeks, you should not ignore it." Finding problems early is important to prevent serious issues related to spinal tuberculosis.

What to do:

Watch for symptoms like ongoing back pain, fever, night sweats, or weakness in your legs that you can’t explain.

Get medical help right away if you have any of these symptoms.

Spinal TB can be completely cured if diagnosed early and appropriately treated. Getting a timely diagnosis and following a strict medication plan can save your spine and prevent future problems like chronic pain and lifelong disability.