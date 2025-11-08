Study says having these 3 drinks daily may help you live long and reduce mortality risk: How many cups to have?

Other than water, tea and coffee also add to the fluid intake, keeping the hydration level up in the body. Now, while water is usually the purest source of hydration, common everyday beverages like tea and coffee also contribute some effective compounds. Smart hydration is all about a variety of fluids. (Picture credit: Freepik)

A study addressing all three drinks, not individually, but combined, revealed that they could hold the secret to longevity. The study was published in the British Journal of Nutrition on September 22, 2025. By rotating these drinks, one's longevity significantly improves.

What did the study find?

Smart hydration includes more than just basic water. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The research utilised data from the UK Biobank. The findings revealed that drinking 7 to 8 cups of fluids a day is closely associated with the lowest risk of death. This risk is further lowered if you add coffee or tea.

The replacement means swapping part of your water intake for coffee or tea. These drinks also bring antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which water alone may not give. So the daily drink routine for hydration is ideally supposed to be a mix of water, coffee, and tea, instead of having only water. Replacing around 3-4 with coffee/tea helps.

The associated mortality reduction extends to cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory and digestive diseases. The study recommended rotating the drinks in a roughly 2:3 coffee-to-tea ratio, aiming for a total of 7 to 8 cups a day, including water.

Why does it matter?

It means your hydration has great benefits if you throw in a bit of variety. Often the focus is narrowed down to the total amount, but along with water, when coffee and tea are added, they all help support long-term heart, metabolic and overall health. Water is basic hydration. Coffee tops it with chlorogenic acids while tea contains catechins and flavanols.

In simple words, you are rotating your drinks. So, while 7 to 8 cups of fluid helps to hydrate you, you can consider adding tea/coffee to these, as this means your daily comfort beverage isn't just for an energy boost in the day, but also to improve longevity.

