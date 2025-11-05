Alia Bhatt's nutritionist warns that daily tea and coffee are harming your teeth, shares ways to protect them

You may think skipping your nightly brush or indulging in acidic foods is harmless, but your daily habits could be quietly damaging your teeth. Poor oral hygiene - whether it’s not brushing twice a day, neglecting to rinse after meals, or overloading on acidic foods - can leave your teeth weak, sensitive, and prone to cavities. Oral hygiene is essential to protect your tooth enamel.(Unsplash)

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, a renowned celebrity nutritionist known for working with stars like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, is shedding light on a common underlying issue that could be causing your tooth sensitivity, discolouration, and cavities. In an Instagram video posted on October 31, the nutritionist explains how enamel erosion leaves your teeth vulnerable to cavities and other oral issues - and shares simple, effective ways to protect them.

What causes most tooth problems?

According to Dr Bhargava, enamel erosion is the key underlying cause behind yellowing teeth, heightened sensitivity, and an increased risk of cavities. He explains, “Tooth enamel is the outermost layer of your teeth. It's actually the strongest substance in your body, even stronger than bones. But here's the catch. Acids in everyday foods and drinks like tea, coffee, juices, and even salads can gradually wear it down. This is called enamel erosion.”

The nutritionist emphasises that once the tooth enamel wears off, it cannot regenerate or grow back. This erosion exposes the softer inner layer known as dentin, making teeth more vulnerable to sensitivity, discolouration, and cavities.

Ways to protect your tooth enamel

While acidic foods can contribute to enamel erosion, you don’t have to eliminate them from your diet entirely. Dr Bhargava points out, “I know what you're thinking. I can't give up on my favourite foods. Well, good news. You don't have to. Instead, here's what you can do to protect your enamel.”

The nutritionist outlines the following three habits you can follow to protect your enamel:

Use a specialised enamel care toothpaste that's designed to protect your enamel from dietary acids. Rinse your mouth with plain water after meals or drinks. Brush twice daily with a soft bristled toothbrush to avoid further abrasion.

According to Dr Bhargava, these changes may appear minor, but their impact on your enamel health - and overall oral hygiene - is far more significant than you might think.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.