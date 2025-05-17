Dentist explains if charcoal, coconut oil toothpastes are worth the hype; how to buy the right toothpaste

Brushing is a non-negotiable daily habit, not only for your oral hygiene but also to prevent dental and other health ailments. But with the surge in popularity of ‘natural’ ingredients in toothpaste, many are including them in their oral care routines without really knowing whether the hype is truly worth it. It is difficult to decode these trends, whether they are beneficial or just clever marketing. What toothpaste you use matters a lot for your dental health. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, chief clinical officer at Clove Dental, clarified what’s fact and what’s fiction when it comes to popular natural ingredients like charcoal and coconut oil in toothpaste.

He explained, “Advertised as detoxifying, whitening, or chemical-free alternatives to conventional pastes, charcoal and coconut oil toothpastes have found a strong foothold in bathroom cabinets. But how much of this is driven by science, and how much is just savvy marketing? Both charcoal and coconut oil are nature-derived ingredients that have gained popularity due to cultural roots and consumer preference for ‘clean’ products. But when it comes to oral health, efficacy and safety must outweigh trendiness. As dental professionals, we advocate for products that are not only safe but backed by science.”

Dr Arora shared a comprehensive guide that covers all the essentials, from clarifying the role of each toothpaste ingredient to debunking common myths about natural alternatives like charcoal and coconut oil:

What’s actually in a toothpaste?

Know the important ingredients in toothpaste.(Diana Polekhina on Unsplash)

Toothpaste may seem simple, but it’s a highly engineered product. A standard formulation includes:

Abrasives (e.g., hydrated silica, calcium carbonate)- for mechanical plaque removal

Binders- to stabilise the formulation

Humectants- to retain moisture

Detergents (like SLS)- to help with foaming

Fluoride- the only ingredient clinically proven to prevent cavities

Flavours and sweeteners- for taste and freshness

Each component plays a role, but abrasives are particularly important in removing surface stains and plaque without damaging enamel. And this is where the charcoal conversation begins.

Do charcoal toothpastes actually whiten teeth?

Charcoal is marketed as a popular ingredient in toothpastes.(Shutterstock)

1. Why is it popular?

Charcoal is often marketed as a natural whitener. It’s a porous form of carbon believed to bind toxins and stains.

The concept of this kind of paste originates from our ancestors, who used to mix normal charcoal with mustard oil (or coconut oil), to complete their daily ritual.

2. Why is it problematic?

But when used in toothpaste, its grittiness can be problematic. Activated charcoal with a lower particle size is less gritty as compared to conventional charcoal, which is known to be extremely damaging to the enamel.

To understand the concern with charcoal toothpastes, let’s talk about how abrasive ingredients are measured. Scientists use something called the Relative Dentin Abrasivity (RDA) scale. It tells us how rough a substance is on the softer layer beneath your enamel, called dentin. Most regular toothpastes use silica, which gently scrubs your teeth clean and usually has a safe RDA of 70 to 100.

Charcoal, depending on how it’s made, whether it’s regular or activated, and how big the particles are, can be much rougher, sometimes scoring over 200 on the RDA scale.

3. Temporary benefit, but problems in the long run

Charcoal might make your teeth look whiter in the short term, but it could actually wear down your enamel over time and make your teeth more sensitive.

Moreover, many charcoal pastes skip fluoride altogether, eliminating the most effective anti-cavity agent.

Is coconut oil toothpaste worth the hype?

Coconut oil is inspired from oil pulling.(Shutterstock)

1. Why is it popular?

Coconut oil is another popular ingredient in oral care products, largely thanks to the ancient Indian practice of oil pulling, swishing oil in the mouth for 10–20 minutes to “pull out toxins.”

This practice has shown some promise in reducing bacterial counts and improving oral hygiene when done consistently and in large quantities.

2. Coconut oil toothpaste is not oil pulling

When oil pulling, the user swishes 5–10 ml of oil around the entire mouth, allowing it to penetrate crevices and interact with oral biofilms.

In contrast, a pea-sized amount of coconut oil-infused toothpaste provides a minute fraction of the oil and is not swirled, just brushed and rinsed off in under 2 minutes. The antimicrobial effect under these conditions remains scientifically unproven.

Many natural toothpaste brands use coconut oil as a gentle, natural replacement for surfactants, particularly sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). Unlike SLS, which can cause mucosal irritation and alter taste perception, coconut oil offers a milder foaming action and a pleasant mouthfeel. However, this swap is driven by consumer preference rather than a clear therapeutic advantage.

A handful of in vitro studies report that toothpaste formulations containing coconut oil can reduce Streptococcus mutans colonies and lower plaque indices. Yet these results stem from small laboratory or pilot trials, and large‑scale, peer‑reviewed clinical studies are still needed to confirm any meaningful benefit in everyday brushing routines.

What should one look out for when buying toothpaste?

Fluoride is the best ingredient in toothpaste.(Shutterstock)

As dental professionals, we advocate for products that are not only safe but backed by science. Natural is better, but it needs backing from science.

Fluoride remains the gold standard, and any new ingredient should be evaluated in the context of clinical relevance, not consumer appeal.

