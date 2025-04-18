Menu Explore
Popular toothpaste brands contain dangerous heavy metals, new research finds

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 18, 2025 05:59 PM IST

90 percent of the 51 toothpaste brands tested in the research commissioned by Lead Safe Mama, contained lead.

New research has found that dozens of popular toothpaste brands, like Sensodyne, contain dangerous heavy metals, The Guardian reported. Third-party lab testing commissioned by Lead Safe Mama found that 90% of the 51 toothpaste brands tested contained lead, while 65% contained highly toxic arsenic.

Popular toothpaste brands contain dangerous heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, according to new research(Representational Image)
Popular toothpaste brands contain dangerous heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, according to new research(Representational Image)

Popular toothpaste brands test positive for dangerous heavy metals: Research

The toothpaste and tooth powder brands tested for the research also included those marketed for use by children. Nearly half (47%) of those contained mercury, and 35% tested positive for Cadmium. “It’s unconscionable – especially in 2025,” said Tamara Rubin, Lead Safe Mama’s founder, per the outlet. “What’s really interesting to me is that no one thought this was a concern.”

The concerning levels of heavy metals found in the research violate the state of Washington’s limits, but not the federal limits. The findings have been strongly criticised by public health advocates, while the federal government has found that no level of exposure to lead is safe. “Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems,” says the Mayo Clinic on its website.

This makes it a cause for concern, especially for children, as those “younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.”

Among those toothpaste brands found to contain the dangerous heavy metals were Crest, Sensodyne, Tom’s of Maine, Dr Bronner’s, Davids, Dr Jen, Colgate, and Dr Brite. They had been “tested through the community collaborative (community directed and funded), independent, third-party, laboratory testing Lead Safe Mama, LLC is coordinating.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
