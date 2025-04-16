Menu Explore
When is Snack Wrap returning? McDonald's to bring back fan favourite menu item

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 16, 2025 07:59 PM IST

McDonald's has teased the return of the iconic Snack Wrap. Here's what we know so far…

Good news for McDonald's fans! The fast-food chain is all set to bring back a fan-favourite item this year. On Tuesday, the company teased the return of the iconic Snack Wrap in a social media post.

McDonald's teases the launch of beloved menu item, Snack Wrap. Here's what we know so far(Bloomberg, Getty)
McDonald's teases the launch of beloved menu item, Snack Wrap. Here's what we know so far(Bloomberg, Getty)

McDonald's to bring back the iconic Snack Wraps, here's what we know so far

“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” McDonald's wrote via its official X account. The post hints that the beloved menu item would be back on the 14th day of an unspecified month, with the “0x” indicating that it would be launched before October, the 10th month.

While we know the date and the year, there is no confirmation about the month. This means that fans could get their hands on Snack Wraps as early as May or by September.

The announcement comes after McDonald's US president Joe Erlinger confirmed on Good Morning America last December that “the Snack Wrap will be back in 2025.”

“It has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product.” Erlinger added at the time while refusing to reveal the exact launch date due to “competitive reasons.”

In February 2025, CEO Christopher Kempczinski said while discussing the company's plans and its fourth-quarter financial performance, “This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets,” per USA Today.

The iconic item consists of seasoned chicken, either as strips or tenders, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese with a choice of ranch or honey mustard, all wrapped inside a tortilla.

Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006 and underwent various changes over the next decade before being discontinued in 2016.

However, some McDonald's locations continued to sell them until 2020, when they were finally taken off the menu during the COVID-19 pandemic, per Food Network.

