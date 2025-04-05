US to see Amazon, McDonald's, General Mills blackouts after Walmart boycott; When and where they will take place?

In a bid to reclaim economic power from the wealthy, the People's Union USA has organised a series of economic blackouts, the most recent of which is a week-long boycott of Walmart that starts on April 7. As the one-week-long Walmart boycott is set to start from April 7, the People's Union USA has urged customers to refrain from making online purchases from Walmart. It has also asked to avoid Walmart's supercenters, visit its apps, subscription services, or its affiliates.(REUTERS)

The People's Union USA has been encouraging customers to steer clear of big-box stores that have reduced their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives since President Donald Trump's DEI cuts. This comes after a group of Black religious leaders launched a “40-day fast” against Target.

The People's Union conducted the 24-hour economic blackout on February 28 that spread to a number of businesses and stores over time, including Amazon and Nestle, in March. Another one-day economic blackout is scheduled for April 18.

As the one-week-long Walmart boycott is set to start from April 7, the People's Union USA has urged customers to refrain from making online purchases from Walmart. It has also asked to avoid Walmart's supercenters, visit its apps, subscription services, or its affiliates.

Upcoming blackouts in US; What you need to know

The US is set to see more protests concerning the economy during this spring and summer. Companies are being urged by organizers to reintroduce diversity, equity, and inclusion policies (DEI) or adopt alternative positions.

On March 28, a weekly boycott of Nestle products came to an end, and Target is enforcing a 40-day spending freeze through Lent until the week of Easter.

After taking office in January, President Trump began to rescind DEI on a federal level while promoting a broader shift in culture. Numerous businesses, including Walmart, Lowe's, and Meta, have discontinued their DEI initiatives.

As fresh boycotts are planned over the next few months, take a look at some more brand boycotts that the People's Union boycott is planning:

Walmart: April 7-14 and May 20-26.

General Mills: April 21-28.

Amazon: May 6-12.

Target: June 3-9.

McDonald's: June 24-30.

Also Read: Walmart to face nationwide boycott after massive $25bn loss; When it is and what you should know about economic blackout

National Action Network plans to declare new boycott soon

Costco has maintained its commitment to DEI, and the National Action Network, which was established by the Rev. Al Sharpton, has urged support for it.

In a news release dated February 25, the group stated that it would declare an authorized boycott during the NAN Convention, which is scheduled for April 2–5.