Walmart to face nationwide boycott after massive $25bn loss; When it is and what shoppers should know economic blackout

Walmart to face a massive boycott across the US? The People's Union USA is organizing a statewide boycott of Walmart for a week in April, starting from April 7 to April 14. Walmart boycott comes after the People's Union USA took the same move against Nestlé and Amazon.(AP)

America has seen rounds of consumer-driven outages since President Donald Trump was reelected, and consumer activism, which challenges businesses for their choices on matters like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, is on the rise.

The boycott against Walmart comes after the People's Union USA took the same move against Nestlé and Amazon.

The People's Union organised a one day economic blackout on February 28, which later spread to a number of businesses and stores, including Amazon and Nestles in March. Now another one-day economic blackout is scheduled to take place on April 18.

Nationwide Walmart boycott: What People's Union USA has said

Declaring that they are not a political party, The People's Union USA said in a statement: “We are not a protest. We are a movement of people, organizing to take back control of our economy, government and future of our country.”

The Walmart boycott will target online platforms, private label brands, health services, warehouse clubs, financial services, subscription services, grocery delivery and pickup, and retail stores.

In February, the People's Union USA planned a 24-hour economic blackout across the country, affecting retailers in different ways. Walmart experienced a 5% decrease in site traffic, but this was more akin to overall consumer buying patterns than a consistent change.

“No matter what side of the political fence you stand on, you should be able to agree on this corporate greed and political corruption are choking this country.” People's Union USA.

Walmart's $22 billion valuation loss

The boycott was announced soon after Walmart's $22 billion valuation loss was reported in March. The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently issued a warning that if consumers' faith in the brand doesn't improve and they start to cut back on their spending, the retail industry may suffer greatly. This is can become true if the nation's economy continues to decline.

On its website regarding the boycott, the People's Union USA wrote: “If you need something, look local, if you can't find it local, wait … We are cutting the cord.”

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to the boycott moves, with one person writing on X, “I have been doing the Amazon economic boycott for a week, which ended today. I am stunned by how much I depended on Amazon … On to the next boycott: Nestle and Walmart.”