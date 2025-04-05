Social Security payment on April 9: Who is eligible and how much will you get?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will make a fresh round of payments on Wednesday, April 9, in an effort to offer more financial support to millions of American retirees. Social Security payment on April 9: The April payment is part of SSA's continuous attempts to maintain purchasing power during a time of economic instability and is targeted toward seniors born between the first and tenth of any month who started obtaining Social Security benefits at age 62.(Representational Image-Unsplash )

These benefits include the 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which was implemented in January 2025 and is intended to assist recipients in compensating for increased living costs and inflation.

It is not necessary for recipients to take any action as this adjustment gets automatically reflected in monthly payments. The amount will either be sent by post as a paper check or put directly into the beneficiaries' bank account.

The April payment is part of SSA's continuous attempts to maintain purchasing power during a time of economic instability and is targeted toward seniors born between the first and tenth of any month who started obtaining Social Security benefits at age 62.

Who will get Social Security payment on April 9?

The SSA April 9 payment is only available to those who were born between the first and tenth of each month.

The maximum benefit for a person who retires at age 62 in 2025 is $2,831 a month. However, the precise amount will depend on the individual's retirement age and lifetime earnings.

Retirees could get significantly greater payouts if they wait until they reach full retirement age (67) or even 70.

Also Read: April Social Security payments: Who won't receive their cheque today and why?

How much SSA beneficiaries will receive in 2025?

Every individual receives a different amount of Social Security as it depends on the number of years you worked, your income, and the age at when you retired.

In 2025, the SSA benefits could vary as follows:

The maximum monthly benefit upon retirement at age 62 is $2,831.

The maximum monthly benefit upon retirement at age 70 is $5,108.

The average monthly benefit is around $1,976.

What to do if SSA payment gets delayed?

There may be occasional delays even though SSA often distributes payments on time, particularly if you use direct deposit. This can be the result of outdated information, holidays, or banking problems.

The SSA suggests following actions if your payment is not received by April 9:

Hold off for at least three working days.

Verify the status of your payment in your My Social Security account.

To inquire about internal delays, get in touch with your bank.

If the issue continues, contact SSA at 1-800-772-1213.

Changes in SSA

In addition to the COLA, the Social Security system will undergo a number of significant modifications in 2025.

The minimum taxable earnings cap has surged to $176,100.

Therefore, people with higher incomes will now pay a larger portion of their income in Social Security taxes.