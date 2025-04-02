Millions of Americans depend on Social Security payments across the United States. Social Security payments are scheduled monthly, and the distribution happens based on birthdates: April Social Security payments: Who won't receive their cheque today and why? (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Second Wednesday: Birthdates between the 1st and 10th.

Third Wednesday: Birthdates between the 11th and 20th.

Fourth Wednesday: Birthdates after the 20th.

April payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will be sent on Tuesday, April 1, according to the schedule provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSI is a monthly payment received by people who are elderly, blind and disabled with limited income and assets. It is generally for people who do not earn more than $2,019 per month from work. According to SSA, the income limit increases for couples and when parents apply for children.

The maximum monthly SSI payment this year is $967 for an individual and $1,450 for a couple, but the amount may be lower depending on a person’s income, the income of certain members of the family, their housing situation, as well as other factors, SSA says.

Who won't receive their cheque on April 1?

Payments will only be received by SSI beneficiaries on April 1. However, people who receive both Social Security and SSI will have to wait until Thursday, April 3.

Meanwhile, Social Security beneficiaries will have to wait until April 9, 16 or 23 to get their cheques because Social Security has implemented a three-Wednesday payment schedule. Per the schedule, beneficiaries will receive their money according to their date of birth.

Major payment dates in April

April 1: SSI recipients will get their cheques, including the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

April 3: People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, will get their cheques.

April 9: People born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive their payments.

April 16: People born between April 11 and 20 will receive their payments.

April 23: For people who were born between April 21 and 31, their payments will arrive on the fourth Wednesday.