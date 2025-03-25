Ahead of March 26 Social Security payment date, SSA announces layoffs plan

Two days before the March 26 payment date, the Social Security Administration (SSA) hinted at potential layoffs. In its ‘Transparency and Accountability’ release on Monday, the agency stated that it has ‘identified opportunities to optimize its workforce by offering voluntary opportunities’. Social Security Administration revealed its layoff plan(Pixabay)

The release was published on the same day Axios cited sources to report that the SSA is rushing cuts to phone service at the White House's request. The media outlet added that the changes ‘will strain the already struggling Social Security system and could even deprive some people of benefits entirely’.

A White House official reportedly said that the Trump administration was moving to eliminate ‘waste, fraud and abuse’ at Social Security.

As per Monday's release, the Social Security Administration has added a 'Workforce Update' section to its website. The agency says that it is offering opportunities for people to leave the agency ‘or move to a frontline customer service position’.

Overview of SSA's plan:

The Social Security Administration launched a series of workforce optimization programs aimed at streamlining operations and prioritizing mission-critical services, aligning with the President’s Executive Order on the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Workforce Optimization Initiative.

Deferred Resignation Program (DRP)

The SSA introduced the Deferred Resignation Program (DRP) for employees in non-mission critical roles, with applications closing on February 12, 2025. Under this program, 345 eligible employees opted for paid administrative leave through September 30, 2025, after which they will exit the agency. Participants remain on leave without performing duties until their departure date.

Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP)

The Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) program offered eligible employees a one-time payment of up to $25,000 to leave federal service. Employees had until March 14, 2025, at noon EST to express interest, with a departure deadline of April 19, 2025. A total of 2,674 employees accepted the offer, with 2,477 confirmed eligible. The breakdown includes:

- 1,153 employees opting for regular or optional retirement,

- 925 choosing voluntary early retirement, and

- 399 resigning without retirement.

Payment amounts vary by General Schedule (GS) level:

- Up to GS-8: $15,000,

- GS 9-12: $20,000,

- GS 13 and above: $25,000.

Voluntary Early Out Retirement (VERA)

Initially targeting non-mission critical staff, the Voluntary Early Out Retirement (VERA) program has been expanded to all SSA employees and remains open through December 31, 2025. Employees must notify their supervisors by November 1, 2025, of their intent to retire under VERA, with departures scheduled by year-end.

Voluntary reassignments

To bolster staffing in critical areas, SSA offered all employees the chance to reassign from non-essential roles to high-need locations such as local field offices, teleservice centers, processing centers, payment centers, workload support units, or hearing offices. By the March 14, 2025, deadline, 2,259 employees volunteered and will transition on a rolling basis, receiving training as needed to support these vital operations.

Reduction-in-Force (RIF)

The SSA submitted a draft Reduction-in-Force (RIF) plan to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) by March 13, 2025. While no implementation date has been set, the agency indicated that an RIF might be avoided if voluntary separations sufficiently reduce staff levels. Updates on the plan’s status will be provided as developments occur.