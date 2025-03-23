Social Security payments on March 26: How much stimulus money will you receive? Details

Social Security Administration’s final March 2025 roll-out is set for Wednesday, March 26. Stimulus checks could go up to $5,108 for eligible beneficiaries. Retirees born between the 21st and 31st of any month who started receiving benefits after May 1997 will receive the checks. March 2025's final Social Security roll-out will be on March 26(Pixabay)

However, the payments scheduled for Wednesday have no specific ‘stimulus money’ tied directly in the traditional sense (like the COVID-era Economic Impact Payments). The roll-out includes retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivor benefits. Here’s what you might receive:

1. Regular monthly benefits with 2025 COLA:

- The SSA announced a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2025, effective January 2025. This boosts monthly payments to keep up with inflation.

- Average amounts: The average retirement benefit as of January 2025 is $1,976, so with the 2.5% increase, it’s roughly $2,025 per month. SSDI averages around $1,620, now about $1,660.

- Maximum amounts: If you retire at age 70, the max is $5,108; at full retirement age (67), it’s $4,018; at 62, it’s $2,831. These reflect the COLA bump.

2. Social Security Fairness Act Retroactive payments:

- The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January 2025, repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), affecting over 3.2 million beneficiaries with non-covered pensions. The SSA began issuing retroactive payments in February 2025, with most due by late March.

- Amount: The average retroactive payment is $6,710, covering benefits withheld since December 2023. If you’re eligible and haven’t received it yet, it could arrive with your March 26 payment or separately by month’s end, deposited into your bank account on file.

- Increased monthly payments: Starting with the April payment (for March), affected beneficiaries see higher monthly amounts, but March 26 reflects only the pre-adjustment benefit plus COLA.

How much will you receive?

- If you’re a typical retiree born between the 21st and 31st, expect around $2,025 on March 26, reflecting your COLA-adjusted benefit.

- If impacted by WEP/GPO repeal, you might also get a one-time $6,710 retroactive payment by late March, though timing varies.

- Exact amounts depend on your work history, retirement age, and Fairness Act eligibility. Check your “my Social Security” account or the SSA’s Fairness Act page for specifics.