Why Social Security payments could be delayed this month? Details here

The next round of Social Security benefits for March is approaching. If you haven't received your check yet, you don't have much longer to wait—two payments have already been sent, and two more are on the way. Four payments in total are made each month, according to CNET. The importance of keeping Social Security account records cannot be overstated, as Social Security benefits make up a sizable amount of many people's retirement income flow.(Unsplash /representative )

Since Social Security benefits are a significant portion of many citizens' retirement income flow, careful attention to detail and prompt revisions to personal data are necessary to guarantee the continuation of these payments.

Failing to do so may result in needless postponements or suspensions, upsetting retirement financial stability, MSN reported.

Failure to submit changes in personal information is one of the main causes of payment disruptions. Updates on job, marital status, address, and spouse death are required by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

If these changes are not reported, the SSA may suspend the beneficiary because they cannot find them, a situation termed as "suspension for unknown whereabouts." Beneficiaries must fulfill eligibility conditions and supply correct information to resolve this.

Inaccurate banking information is another frequent problem. Payments will be delayed if the bank account information where the SSA puts funds changes and the agency is not notified. When trying to cash checks, this can also lead to issues. Beneficiaries can use the online Social Security account or give the SSA a call to update their banking details.

Excess income may result in lower or halted payments for individuals receiving early benefits. People who begin collecting Social Security benefits at age 62 are allowed to keep working as long as their 2025 income does not surpass $23,400.

When this threshold is exceeded, benefits are withheld until full retirement age, at which time there is no income cap.

Payments may also be impacted by changes in living arrangements, especially for persons who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Benefits may be lowered or suspended if the beneficiary's home condition changes without prior notice since the SSA takes into account a variety of living arrangements. This includes dwelling in a hospital or other facility, living in someone else's house, or paying less than their fair share of housing expenses.

After three working days, it is best to call the national Social Security number or the local SSA office if your payment is delayed. This gives time to address any possible delays or office closures brought on by staffing reductions, as was the case under the Trump administration.

Social Security payment schedule for March 2025

SOCIAL SECURITY TIME PERIOD DATE If you have received Social Security before May 1997 March 3 If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of any given month March 12 If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of any give month March 19 If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any given month March 26 Prev Next

Have you not received your Social Security check?

Take a look at these steps:

The Social Security Administration advises waiting three more postal days before contacting your cheque if it does not arrive at the scheduled time or at all. The national toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213, can then be called.

The Social Security Administration states that "wait times to speak to a representative are typically shorter in the morning, later in the week and later in the month." You can utilise the SSA's office locator to locate a local office to contact if you're experiencing problems contacting them via the national number.