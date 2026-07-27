U.S. and China Are Jockeying for Drone Supremacy on Mount Everest

One day in May, Sergio Gor, President Trump’s special envoy for South Asia, appeared at the base camp of Mount Everest. Dressed in a black jacket emblazoned with “Trump Force One,” Gor sang the praises of the drone displayed next to him. An operator uses a heavy-lift drone to clear trash from the Everest base camp.

The U.S. is pushing an American drone to challenge China in a new race to support mountaineers, setting up an unusual superpower contest in one of the most remote areas of the world.

“The finest technology in the world—American,” said Gor, of an industrial drone made by Freefly Systems, a Woodinville, Wash.-based designer and manufacturer of heavy-lift drones.

The U.S. is lobbying for Freefly to enter the new business of using drones to deliver supplies to climbers and carry away the trash they leave behind, a task on which China’s SZ DJI Technology has a head start.

The contest has geopolitical undertones. Mount Everest straddles the border between Nepal and China. Beijing’s investment and involvement in Nepal have grown significantly in recent years. Meanwhile, the U.S. has designated DJI as a Chinese military company.

Since 2024, Nepali drone company Airlift Technology has been working with DJI to test and deploy its heavy-lift drones to deliver supplies from base camp, situated at around 17,500 feet, to the next camp, at 19,900 feet, and collect trash left by climbers, helping to relieve the dangerous burden usually borne by Sherpa expedition porters.

After earlier testing a model that can carry a roughly 65-pound payload at sea level, Airlift deployed the DJI FlyCart 100 drone at Everest for this spring’s climbing season. That drone can carry more than 200 pounds at sea level and about 100 pounds on the mountain, according to company specifications. Flying at higher altitudes reduces the payload the drones can carry.

The Chinese drone maker said this year it delivered thousands of pounds of supplies and hauled away more than 6,000 pounds of refuse generated by climbers. That includes used oxygen cylinders, discarded climbing gear and human excrement. The drones make a grueling job a little bit easier by delivering a hot breakfast in minutes to Sherpa climbers who set out in the middle of the night with just headlamps to guide them.

This year a DJI survey drone also mapped the Khumbu Icefall, a deadly stretch of the ascent marked by towering shards of ice and yawning crevasses, to help veteran Sherpa climbers, known as “icefall doctors,” plan safer routes.

Washington has over the years flagged risks that Beijing could access data collected by DJI drones around the world and potentially manipulate or interfere with the aircraft. In December, the Federal Communications Commission banned the use of new foreign-made drones in the U.S.—a move aimed largely at Chinese firms.

“It’s unfortunate for our innovation-driven industry that country of origin often overshadows the technological breakthroughs solving real-world problems,” said a DJI spokesperson Friday in response to a query about the U.S.-China rivalry at Everest.

The company has previously said U.S. suspicions about its drones are unfounded and are a form of protectionism.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, where Gor is based, declined to comment.

In the run-up to Gor’s visit to Everest, Airlift—the Nepali company that operates DJI drones there—was set to help Freefly carry out a flight up the mountain, said Airlift co-founder Milan Pandey.

The American Embassy in Nepal said at the time that U.S. commercial drone technology “will enable deliveries on Mount Everest in a few minutes, in contrast to multiple-day treks.”