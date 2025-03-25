Social Security transparency initiatives: Trump's new plan in 5 points

The Social Security Administration (SSA) on Monday announced several ‘transparency initiatives’ under President Donald Trump - including a detailed explanation of its newly introduced identity verification change. The agency further hinted at layoffs, offering workers ‘voluntary opportunities to depart the agency or move to a frontline customer service position’. Social Security transparency initiatives introduced under Donald Trump(AP)

In a press release, SSA stated that President Trump ‘has been clear that good government must serve the People’. "This begins with being transparent in how its government makes decisions and operates as good stewards of the resources entrusted to it,” Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said.

Read More: Social Security payments on March 26: How much stimulus money will you receive? Details

“With this guiding principle in mind, Social Security is taking several important steps to increase transparency and accountability in order to help others understand our agency’s work and the complexities we navigate.”

Here are 5 key points on the Social Security Administration's transparency initiative:

Identity verification:

Earlier this month, the SSA had announced that it will impose tighter identity verification measures starting March 31. This rule change will affect millions of Americans to verify their identity in person rather than over the phone.

On Monday, the agency stated that those ‘who cannot successfully use the agency’s online my Social Security service will need to visit a field office in person to complete the verification process’.

More details are published on the SSA's ‘What to Know about Proving Your Identity’ page.

Weekly meetings:

Acting Commissioner Dudek has started meeting with his senior leadership team throughout the week ‘to tackle a range of challenges facing the agency’, the SSA said.

Read More: Social Security payments on March 26: Who is eligible, who's not - Know here

“During the Weekly Operational Report (WOR) meeting, leaders focus on specific topics, the options presented to the acting commissioner, and the resulting decisions made during these meetings.”

Agency actions:

Dudek published a summary of select agency challenges under the titles: Treasury Offset Program (TOP) Resumption, Electronic Consent Based SSN Verification (eCBSV) Cost Reduction and Enhancements Plan, Payroll Information Exchange (PIE) Phased Implementation Plan and Strengthening Identity Assurance Across Customer Service Channels.

Read More: Social Security COLA 2026 updates: What retirees need to know

Call wait times:

The SSA acknowledged that people do not get prompt customer service after calling the agency's 800 number.

“People deserve to know the wait time challenges they will face if unable to use the agency’s secure and convenient online services,” the press release says.

Dudek is planning to increase the level of detail shared with beneficiaries.

Cost cutting hits SSA:

Like other federal agencies, the SSA will also be cutting costs in what is described as an ‘efficiency’ move. The agency is identifying ‘unused and underutilized office space’.

“SSA published its Efficiencies and Cost Avoidance webpage that lists soft-term lease terminations, including an explanation for each location and whether any change affects the public or not. For nearly all locations, the space being terminated is only a small room within the larger Social Security office location.”

Layoffs:

The Social Security Administration hinted at layoffs. In its transparency release, the agency stated that it has ‘identified opportunities to optimize its workforce by offering voluntary opportunities to depart the agency or move to a frontline customer service position’.