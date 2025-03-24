Social Security payments on March 26: Who is eligible, who's not - Know here

The last round of Social Security checks this month will be deposited on March 26. The Social Security Administration processes payments according to a set timetable. Survivor benefits, retirement income, disability benefits, low-income family benefits, Supplement Security Income, and Medicare benefits are all examples of Social Security benefits. The eligibility requirements and payment schedules vary for each category. These SSI and SSDI benefits will be credited on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of March 12, 19, and 26 of 2025, respectively.(Unsplash )

The dates of the March 2025 Supplemental Security Income payments were March 1 and March 3. The rest checks came on second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Retirement Payment

One of the most important benefits that SSA offers in the United States is Social Security retirement income. Your lifetime income, the number of years you have paid social security taxes, and the amount you have paid to the Social Security Administration are the factors that determine this.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for retirement income, a person must be at least 62 years old. However, your monthly retirement benefits may increase if you file after the age of 70.

You must have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least ten years in order to be eligible for SSA Retirement Income in the United States.

If your children are in high school and under the age of 18, they will be eligible for monthly Social Security benefits.

Disability Payments

Social Security Disability Insurance is another name for disability payments. Those who fulfil the following qualifying requirements will receive monthly SSDI payments:

A person can apply for SSDI benefits if they have worked enough and paid social security taxes but have since quit their job because of a severe disability or blindness.

To be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance, one must have sufficient employment experience.

Social Security Survivors

SSA Survivor payments are available to anybody who has worked and paid Social Security taxes to the US federal government, including their spouse, dependent parent, ex-wife, ex-husband, and children.

Social Security Family Income

Social Security benefits can be claimed by anyone who has paid Social Security taxes and whose family member is retired or disabled. Wife, husband, ex-wife, ex-husband, children, and grandchildren are examples of family members.

Supplemental Security Income

These monthly payments are intended to give low-income or non-existent households, as well as people or families with fewer assets, tax-free monthly financial help. Additionally, it is for the blind, crippled, and elderly people over 65.

Benefits from Medicare as Social Security payments

Medicare health insurance is offered by the Social Security Administration to people who fulfil the following requirements:

Medicare insurance benefits are available to seniors who are 65 years of age or older and to those who are receiving SSA's SSDI benefits or who have end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Which dates will Social Security be paid in March 2025?

Based on the beneficiaries' dates of birth, the Social Security Administration disburses these payments as SSI and SSDI benefits.

March 12, 2025: Bank accounts whose dates of birth fall between March 1st and March 10th, 2025, will get payments.

March 19, 2025: Bank accounts whose dates of birth fall between March 11 and March 20, 2025, will receive payments.

March 26, 2025: Bank accounts whose dates of birth fall between the 21st and the 31st will receive payments.

What happens if you miss Social Security Payments?

There is a set timetable for when Social Security payments are credited. Nonetheless, you can follow these procedures if your SSI or SSDI payment is missed for any reason:

First, check to see if the payment has been processed by your bank. Wait three to five days and continue to monitor your bank account if the bank processes the payment.

Contact the SSA by phone, mail, or in person if you have not received your Social Security payment within these allotted days. Check to see if the SSA has accepted your payment.

