New Social Security procedures to impact payments for millions; in-person visits required from March 31

Wide-ranging modifications to Social Security procedures will transform how Americans communicate with the Social Security Administration (SSA), authenticate their identities, and obtain payments starting on March 31. Social Security Administration has suggested people to call and make an in-person appointment in order to initiate and finalise the claim in a single session.(Getty Images via AFP)

The majority of those over 65 rely heavily on Social Security payouts as a source of income. As of December 2024, around nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older were getting a Social Security payment, according to an SSA data sheet, Newsweek reported.

According to experts, millions of households might be severely impacted if these payments are disrupted or delayed.

Social Security eliminates verification method

Benefit claimants will not be able to call the SSA to confirm their identity from March 31 onwards. People who wish to alter the details of their payment or request for benefits must do so in person or online.

The action is a reaction to breaches of security and fraud. Fraudsters diverted $33.5 million in benefits from 20,878 claimants from January 2013 to May 2018 by manipulating direct deposit information, as per audits conducted by the SSA's Office of the Inspector General.

Social Security's online services, as per the SSA's amended FAQ, can “prove identity or, if needed, in person, prevents bad actors from stealing current and future benefits.”

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” stated Lee Dudek, interim Commissioner of Social Security, in a press release.

As agency has operated on outdated identification verification techniques for a very long period, Dudek said Social Security can better protect Americans while accelerating service.

How to verify your identity under new Social Security protocols?

The new procedures would direct people who are unable to use their “My Social Security” account to confirm their identities online to physically visit an SSA office in their area.

Recipients and candidates who are unable to log into the web portal ought to physically visit a field office with their identification proof. Their benefits claim can be initiated over the phone, but it cannot be finalized until the person's identity is confirmed in person.

SSA has suggested people to call and make an in-person appointment in order to initiate and finalise the claim in a single session.

Officials advise people to update their contact details on their SSA profiles and put together original documents before any appointments.