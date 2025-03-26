Which Social Security offices across US are expected to close in 2025? Check out list and closure dates

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will be closing several offices across the United States in 2025. The move is part of the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts to shrink the size of the federal government, as well as cut waste. Which Social Security offices across US are expected to close in 2025? (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The closures will span as many as 18 states. The decision has raised concerns over the kind of impact it may have on the agency's efficiency, and also the delivery of benefits that millions of Americans get each month. SSA says that over 72.5 million of Americans receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

SSA’s own data says it has about 1,200 field offices across the US. On its website, 47 SSA offices which are set to be closed across the country have been listed by Elon Musk-led DOGE. Many of the offices are concentrated in the South and the Southeast.

The Associated Press obtained information about the expected closing date of 26 offices, out of the 47 that are expected to be closed.

Here’s a look at the offices (by state) that are expected to close, and the closure dates:

Alabama

634 Broad St., Gadsden: Sept. 30

Arkansas

965 Holiday Drive, Forrest City: April 25

4083 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana: May 25

Colorado

825 N. Crest Drive, Grand Junction: June 21

Florida

4740 Dairy Road, Melbourne: May 16

Georgia

1338 Broadway, Columbus: Sept. 30

Kentucky

825 High St., Hazard: April 24

Louisiana

178 Civic Center Drive, Houma: April 25

Mississippi

4717 26th St., Meridian: June 1

604 Yalobusha St., Greenwood: June 1

2383 Sunset Drive, Grenada: May 1

Montana

3701 American Way, Missoula: June 21

North Carolina

730 Roanoke Ave., Roanoke Rapids: Aug. 1

2123 Lakeside Drive, Franklin: June 23

2805 Charles Blvd., Greenville: June 24

1865 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City: June 24

North Dakota

1414 20th Ave. SW, Minot: June 21

Nevada

701 Bridger Ave., Las Vegas: June 1

New York

75 S. Broadway, White Plains: May 31

332 Main St., Poughkeepsie: July 31

Ohio

30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield: May 17

Oklahoma

1610 SW Lee Blvd., Lawton: April 25

Texas

1122 N. University Drive, Nacogdoches: May 7

8208 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, May 25

West Virginia

1103 George Kostas Drive, Logan: April 30

Wyoming

79 Winston Drive, Rock Springs: June 20