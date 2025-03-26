Which Social Security offices across US are expected to close in 2025? Check out list and closure dates
The Social Security Administration (SSA) will be closing several offices across the United States in 2025. The move is part of the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts to shrink the size of the federal government, as well as cut waste.
The closures will span as many as 18 states. The decision has raised concerns over the kind of impact it may have on the agency's efficiency, and also the delivery of benefits that millions of Americans get each month. SSA says that over 72.5 million of Americans receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
SSA’s own data says it has about 1,200 field offices across the US. On its website, 47 SSA offices which are set to be closed across the country have been listed by Elon Musk-led DOGE. Many of the offices are concentrated in the South and the Southeast.
The Associated Press obtained information about the expected closing date of 26 offices, out of the 47 that are expected to be closed.
Here’s a look at the offices (by state) that are expected to close, and the closure dates:
Alabama
634 Broad St., Gadsden: Sept. 30
Arkansas
965 Holiday Drive, Forrest City: April 25
4083 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana: May 25
Colorado
825 N. Crest Drive, Grand Junction: June 21
Florida
4740 Dairy Road, Melbourne: May 16
Georgia
1338 Broadway, Columbus: Sept. 30
Kentucky
825 High St., Hazard: April 24
Louisiana
178 Civic Center Drive, Houma: April 25
Mississippi
4717 26th St., Meridian: June 1
604 Yalobusha St., Greenwood: June 1
2383 Sunset Drive, Grenada: May 1
Montana
3701 American Way, Missoula: June 21
North Carolina
730 Roanoke Ave., Roanoke Rapids: Aug. 1
2123 Lakeside Drive, Franklin: June 23
2805 Charles Blvd., Greenville: June 24
1865 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City: June 24
North Dakota
1414 20th Ave. SW, Minot: June 21
Nevada
701 Bridger Ave., Las Vegas: June 1
New York
75 S. Broadway, White Plains: May 31
332 Main St., Poughkeepsie: July 31
Ohio
30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield: May 17
Oklahoma
1610 SW Lee Blvd., Lawton: April 25
Texas
1122 N. University Drive, Nacogdoches: May 7
8208 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, May 25
West Virginia
1103 George Kostas Drive, Logan: April 30
Wyoming
79 Winston Drive, Rock Springs: June 20