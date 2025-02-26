The White House repeatedly dodged identifying the administrator of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), before the Trump administration finally pointed to Amy Gleason on Tuesday, February 25, as the operation’s acting administrator. A White House official told Politico that Gleason, a former US Digital Service official, is helming the operation. She has finally been revealed to be the acting DOGE administrator, according to New York Post. Who is Amy Gleason? Former US Digital Service official named as acting DOGE administrator (Amy Gleason/LinkedIn)

This revelation comes after the White House kept refusing to name the DOGE administrator for weeks. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt avoided several questions on the matter on Tuesday, reportedly saying, “I’m not going to reveal the name of that individual from this podium.”

Who is Amy Gleason?

According to Gleason’s LinkedIn, she served as a digital services expert at US Digital Service during president Donald Trump’s first term. Most recently, she worked as chief product officer at Nashville health care firm Russell Street Ventures.

Gleason’s LinkedIn bio reads, “Experienced executive with a demonstrated history of improving healthcare technology, including electronic medical records, practice management, patient solutions, interoperability, and federal civic tech. My work is inspired by my firsthand experience navigating the healthcare system as a patient and caregiver, and I am passionate about creating a better healthcare experience and improving health outcomes.”

It remains unclear exactly how much power Gleason holds as acting administrator of DOGE. The federal cost-cutting initiative has been publicly led by Elon Musk, but the Trump administration recently revealed in court filings that the billionaire is not officially a DOGE employee, but rather a senior adviser to President Trump.

Office of Administration Director Joshua Fisher wrote in a signed declaration filed in Washington, DC, federal court that Musk is a special government employee who can “advise” and “communicate”the president’s orders. However, the court filing did not name Gleason as the acting administrator of DOGE.

Leavitt said on Wednesday that all she can say is that Trump has “tasked Elon Musk to oversee the DOGE effort.” “There are career officials and there are political appointees who are helping run DOGE on a day-to-day basis,” she told reporters during a White House press briefing.

“There are also individuals who have onboarded as political appointees at every agency across the board to work alongside President Trump’s cabinet to find and identify waste, fraud, and abuse, and they are working on that effort every day,” she added.