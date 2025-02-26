Ashley St Clair claimed she had world's richest man Elon Musk ‘wrapped around her finger’: Report

Ashley St Clair, who claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's baby and also filed a paternity suit against the tech billionaire, bragged about having the world's richest man “wrapped around her finger,” reported the New York Post. The outlet added that the MAGA influencer claimed she could make Musk “retweet anything.” In an X post, Ashley St Clair claimed that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s baby five months ago. (File Photo, AFP)

A source revealed to the outlet that the 26-year-old left her then friends aside and made an attempt to get close to Elon Musk to be his “permanent side piece.”

“You could never necessarily trust her because you might not be doing what she could monetize or what she could sensationalize in order to make her own star rise,” a source told the New York Post. Reportedly, the individual had known St Clair since 2017. “She’s always kind of wanted to be a kept woman, as far as I can see — she was always chasing that," the source added.

“Movements are never about one individual,” the source continued, adding, “She just kind of tagged along with it. I don’t know if she’s even rooted in a conservative type of philosophy. I think it’s just what made her money.”

St Clair wrote on X that she had given birth to Elon Musk's baby five months ago and kept it a secret to protect the kid's privacy. Though Elon Musk had reacted to posts shared by others related to this news, he had not publicly acknowledged the paternity of the child.

Amid the brewing controversy, he also commented on a loved-up post by his partner and mother of his three kids, Shivon Zilis, while ignoring the X posts by St Clair.