Grimes, Ashley St. Clair: ‘Baby mamas’ who are forced to reach out to Elon Musk on X

Canadian singer and songwriter, Grimes, recently "pleaded" to her former boyfriend Elon Musk to give her a reponse and also “accused” him of not caring about their child’s “medical condition” on X. This came just a few days after Ashley St. Clair claimed on X that she had a baby with the world’s richest man. Canadian singer Grimes (L) and author Ashley St. Clair (R), Elon Musk's "baby mamas." (File Photo)

What did Grimes post on X?

In a now-deleted X post, Grimes urged Elon Musk that there was a matter that needed his immediate attention.”

“Plz respond about our child's medical crisis,” she wrote. In another X post, she added, “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

She continued, “If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

In a later post, while responding to an X user, Musk’s ‘baby mama’ wrote, “I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap," adding, "So I need him to f**king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we're at."

What did Ashley St. Clair claim?

26-year-old Ashley St Clair took to X to announce that she gave birth to a child five months ago and claimed that 53-year-old Elon Musk is the father.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” she continued.

Bombshell claim of Elon Musk’s father:

Amid the ongoing controversy, the tech billionaire found himself labelled as a “bad father”. During a wild podcast, his father Errol Musk claimed that his son “hasn’t been a good dad” and he hardly spends time with his children.

Elon Musk and his children:

Elon Musk fathered 12 children with three different women. His first kid, Nevada Alexander, tragically died when he was 10 months old. Elon had him with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The former couple then turned to IVF and had five children together - a set of twins and triplets.

Following this, Musk was in a relationship with Canadian singer Grimes, till 2022, and during that time he fathered three children - two sons, X AE A-XII and Techno Mechanicus, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.

Elon Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. He has had one more child with Zilis.