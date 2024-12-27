Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes calls for end to racism against Indians, reveals her stepdad is Indian

BySanya Jain
Dec 27, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Elon Musk’s ex-partner, the Canadian singer Grimes, called for a stop to the racist posts targeting Indians. She revealed that her stepfather is Indian.

Elon Musk’s ex-partner, the Canadian singer Grimes, has revealed that she grew up in a half-Indian household. The revelation came in the context of the sudden anti-India sentiment that overwhelmed American social media in the days following Sriram Krishnan’s appointment to the Donald Trump administration.

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk at the 2018 Met Gala in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk at the 2018 Met Gala in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Grimes was among the prominent voices that called for a stop to the racist and bigoted posts targeting Indians. The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to X yesterday to reveal that her stepfather is Indian and that she grew up in a half-Indian household.

Grimes on “anti-India energy”

“Suddenly concocting anti Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing y'all. Also, they were clear they planned to do this,” Grimes posted on X.

She opened up about her childhood, writing: “My step dad's Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half Indian household. Indian culture jives very well with western culture.”

Grimes was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried Ravi Sidhoo, the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver.

Grimes not only called for an end to racism against Indians but also defended her stance in the comments section.

Asked if “India would be okay with being flooded with American culture, so much that it changes their culture significantly,” she replied: “We already did this to them. It has caused a ton of problems for them.”

She clarified that she meant India had been flooded with American gadgets, not companies. If the country had actually been flooded with American companies, it would have benefitted through greater job opportunities, she indicated.

Job creation and outsourcing is at the centre of the controversy, with millions of Americans claiming that Indian workers are taking away employment opportunities from Americans. The row has also put the spotlight on the issue of green cards and H1B visas, through which highly skilled workers can live and work in the United States.

(Also read: Far-right activist schooled for slamming Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan's appointment as Trump advisor)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On