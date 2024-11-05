Grimes reveals the ‘types’ of guys she won't date, trolling ex-boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes is throwing some playful shade at her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk by revealing the “types” of guys she won't date—specifically, those who dream of blasting off into space. Echoing Olivia Rodrigo’s sentiments on dating red flags Grimes chimed in, stating that a desire to travel to Mars is a clear sign someone is a bit too full of themselves. The Genesis singer is currently locked in a legal custody battle with the Tesla owner with whom she shares her three kids. Grimes and Elon Musk(Instagram)

Grimes trolls ex-boyfriend Elon Musk

Elon Musk In recent times, Elon Musk has been at the forefront of space exploration, spearheading multiple ambitious projects through his company SpaceX. These ventures range from the Starship and Starlink to the Dragon capsule and beyond. Musk's passion for space is well-known, but it seems his ex-partner, Grimes, isn't as enthused.

Also read: 'I'll inform her...', Donald Trump teases his first presidential call would be to..

During an interview with Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo revealed her biggest dating red flag: asking potential partners if they'd want to go to space. She admitted that a "yes" to this question is an immediate deal-breaker. “I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them, Rodrigo said.

The singer who is dating actor Louise Partridge added, “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

As this comment gained traction, it caught Grimes's attention. Having dated the "big space guy" Musk for four years, she chimed in, and netizens couldn’t agree more. “It’s true,” she replied on Sunday. “Only women should be going to space.”

“Oh here comes the queen,” one X user quipped. “She does have the most experience out of most,” a second poked fun. “OOh the shade game is on,” a third one commented.

Grimes and Elon Musk on house hunt

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, a recent report from PEOPLE reveals that Elon Musk and Grimes were spotted house hunting in Bel Air, looking for a home where they can co-parent their three children alongside Musk's other kids and their mothers. The couple shares a 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12, a 3½-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, and a son named Techno Mechanicus, born in 2022.

The CEO of SpaceX recently invested $35 million in a 14,400-square-foot mansion in Texas to accommodate his blended family of 11 children, according to a report by The New York Times. He also acquired an adjacent property for the mothers of his children, with plans to invite two of them to live there.

Meanwhile, Musk is residing in a third mansion located just ten minutes away from his new Austin property. Reports indicate that one of the mothers, Shivon Zilis—an executive at Musk's brain technology company Neuralink, with whom he recently welcomed his 11th child—has already moved into one of the homes with her children.

In addition to his children with Grimes, Musk is a father to nine other kids from two previous relationships. With his first ex-wife, Justine Wilson, he has 5 children, including twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006. Musk also has three children with Shivon Zilis; they welcomed twins in 2021 and confirmed the birth of their third child in June.