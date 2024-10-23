Elon Musk's ex Grimes stokes controversy by proclaiming she became 'way less gay' after pregnancy

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes, who shared three kids with the Tesla CEO, stirred a debate on her X account by saying that she witnessed transformation in her sexuality after becoming pregnant. Grimes and Elon with their son.

The 36-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter issued a statement on Tuesday and a follow-up question on the social media platform that is owned by her ex.

A Vancouver native, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, and Musk share four-year-old boy X Æ A-12 Musk, three-year-old daughter Exa Dark Siderael, and son Techno Mechanicus, whose age is unknown.

“I became way less gay after I was pregnant,” she said. “My ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down,” the Flesh Without Blood artist added.

Grimes answers followers' queries

The We Appreciate Power vocalist questioned her 1.3 million fans, “Is this all explained by hormones?”

She answered inquiries from followers in response to her initial question.

When a follower stated that her gay feelings were based on “being in a heterosexual relationship” with a less pleasant spouse, Grimes responded, “I feel like that [should] make me more gay tho.”

One person informed Grimes that Musk's platform was not the best location to receive excellent answers on the matter.

“Ask a doctor, X is not the best place, because you'll get 100 different theories,” the user told Grimes, who admitted she was pretty fascinated about the theories swirling around on the matter.

“I remember that happened to me too. It's a mystery,” one more chimed in.

Grimes stated that her testosterone is drastically down when a user advised her to examine her testosterone and DHEA levels, and that she intended to consult with a doctor about it.

When asked to elaborate on what she meant “by being less gay”, the musical artist stated that she was simply “less interested in dating girls.”

After parting ways with Grimes over three years ago, Musk informed Page Six in September 2021 that they were “semi-separated,” adding that she would keep residing in a home he owned in California.