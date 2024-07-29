Shocking allegations against Elon Musk by Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino: ‘I beg you’

Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino accused Elon Musk of preventing the couple's children from visiting their great-grandmother. In a series of posts on social media, Sandy Garossino claimed that Elon Musk is withholding necessary travel documents and has cancelled a planned visit to Canada. Grimes and Elon Musk were together for about four years before their breakup in 2022. Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala.(Invision)

The couple have three children together and are currently in a custody battle. Sandy Garossino, who is a columnist for Canada's National Observer, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Elon @elonmusk, It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.”

Sandy Garossino said that her mother is eager to see her great-grandchildren, especially the youngest whom she has never met. She said, “As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now in end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

She added, “I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Grimes took Elon Musk to court in October alleging that the Tesla CEO wouldn't let her see their youngest son. Sandy Garossino also questioned the whereabouts of the children saying, “Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Sandy Garossino concluded her plea by saying, "Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”