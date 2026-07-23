Jharkhand signs MoU with SRFTI to launch film institute, offer training in filmmaking

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited (JFDCL) and Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) to establish the Jharkhand Film and Television Institute (JFTI), aimed at providing technical training in filmmaking and media to youth in the state. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a group picture with directors and artists from the state, after the inauguration of the Jharkhand Film and Television Institute, in Ranchi, Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the MoU signing ceremony at the Jharkhand Ministry and said the initiative was intended to create opportunities for young people interested in cinema, mass communication and digital content creation.

Film institute to begin with short-term courses in filmmaking According to the government, the institute will initially offer short-duration courses in sound design, editing, animation, script and screenplay writing, cinematography, direction and film production. The training will also cover skills relevant to OTT platforms and social media content creation.

Addressing the event, Soren said the agreement marked the beginning of a new phase for the state's film ecosystem and would provide aspiring filmmakers and artists access to technical training and national-level exposure through collaboration with SRFTI.

The CM said Jharkhand had significant untapped talent in the field of cinema and creative arts. Referring to the recent National Film Award received by the Santali short film Aangen, he said such achievements reflected the potential of local filmmakers and artists.

Soren also cited films such as Dil Bechara, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Gangs of Wasseypur, which were shot in Jharkhand, and said the state offered considerable opportunities for film production. He noted that filmmaker Prakash Jha also had educational links with Jharkhand.

Government says institute will strengthen creative skills, industry opportunities The Chief Minister said the government wanted to create a platform where young people could develop their creative abilities with professional guidance and technical support. He said career aspirations had diversified beyond traditional professions and that initiatives such as JFTI could help youth pursue opportunities in creative industries.

Soren said the state government expected the collaboration with SRFTI to produce positive outcomes by helping identify, train and promote local artistic talent. Referring to the phrase "Je Nachi Se Bachi" associated with tribal scholar Ram Dayal Munda, he said artistic talent existed across Jharkhand and needed institutional support to flourish.

The government said the initiative aligned with its focus on skill development and would help strengthen employment opportunities in filmmaking, television, OTT and digital media.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured filmmaker Biju Toppo, National Film Award-winning filmmaker Raviraj Murmu for the Santali short film Aangen, filmmaker Anuj Kumar, recipient of the Canadian Labour International Film Festival Award for Belonging to Untouchable God and The Turtle Story, and National Film Award winner Niranjan Kujur for the Kurukh film Edpa Kana.

Finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore, SRFTI vice-chancellor Samiran Dutta, chief secretary Avinash Kumar, senior officials, university representatives and students also attended the event.