Elon Musk asks ‘Election interference?' when Google omits Donald Trump assassination attempt search results

Google has omitted search results of the assassination attempt on former US President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump, sparking concerns of possible election interference. Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, (AFP)

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?,” billionaire CEO Elon Musk wrote on a post on X (formerly Twitter), with a screenshot of the Google search results not showing any suggestions when Musk typed “President Donald.”

Similarly Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

In response, Google's spokesperson told the New York Post in a statement that no “manual action (is) taken on these predictions,” and that its systems include “protections” against Autocomplete predictions “associated with political violence.”

The spokesperson also added that “We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information– we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so.”

When is the US Presidential elections coming up and what happened to Donald Trump?

With the US Presidential elections slated to be held on November 5, 2024, Kamala Harris has announced her candidacy for the democratic party while Trump is the Republican candidate.

Donald Trump was struck by an assassin's bullet on the right ear when he was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

The New York Post as well as Fox News also reviewed multiple screenshots of users globally and found the search results included multiple historic events including the failed assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan, the shooting of Bob Marley, the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and the attempt against Gerald Ford. None of the results were about Donald Trump.

