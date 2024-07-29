These financial rules will change from August 1 and increase your expenses

In the month of August there will be changes in some rules related to money. Every month there is a change in the rules related to money. From HDFC changing credit card rules to prices of LPG gas cylinder, these are the changes that will come into effect from August 1 and are likely to affect your expenses: Money related changes in August: These changes will come into effect from August 1 and are likely to affect your expenses.

1. LPG Gas cylinder price: The LPG gas cylinder prices are fixed on the first date of every month which affects the expenses of everyone. In July, the government reduced the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder and it is likely that the prices of LPG gas cylinder will decrease further in August.

2. HDFC Bank credit card rules: HDFC Bank has brought a slew of changes starting August 1 which will directly impact its credit card holders. From August, all rental transactions processed through third-party payment apps like PayTM, CRED, MobiKwik, and Cheq will incur a 1% fee on the transaction amount, limited to ₹3000 per transaction. However, fuel transactions will not attract any extra charge for transactions less than ₹15,000 per transaction.

Additionally, late payment charge process has been revised depending on the outstanding amount from ₹100 to ₹1,300. HDFC Bank will implement changes in its Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit cards as well from August 1. Tata New Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card users will get 1.5% NewCoins on eligible UPI transactions made using the Tata New UPI ID.

3. Google Maps changes rules: Google Maps has made changes to its rules in India which will be applicable from August 1. The company has reduced the charges for its services in India by up to 70 per cent but this will not affect general users as no additional charge has been levied for them by the tech giant.