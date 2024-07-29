 August 2024 bank holidays: Banks are closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list - Hindustan Times
August 2024 bank holidays: Banks are closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 29, 2024 10:27 AM IST

August 2024 bank holidays: Bank holidays are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Check list here

All public and private sector banks in India will remain closed for 13 days including Sundays, second and fourth Saturday, national and regional holidays. Bank holidays differ across states owing to which customers should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch. Depending on the state holidays list, banks will be closed on the occasion of Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi.

August 2024 bank holidays: Bank holidays differ across states owing to which customers should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.
August 2024 bank holidays: Bank holidays differ across states owing to which customers should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

August bank holidays 2024

August 3- Banks are closed in Agartala for Ker Puja.

August 8-Banks are closed in Sikkim for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 13- Banks are closed in Manipur for Patriot’s Day.

August 15- All banks in India are closed for Independence Day.

August 19- Banks are closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

August 20- Banks are closed in Kerala for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

August 26- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami.

Long weekends in August

Banks are closed on August 26 for Janmashtami which is after fourth Saturday and Sunday. On the day, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

Online banking services

Even on bank holidays, all banks will operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals on holidays of the banks.

Follow Us On